‘It’s hard to not get tired’: S’porean women share reasons why they ditched dating apps

Singaporean women list sexual harassment, scams among reasons why they ditched dating apps

In the age of swipes, likes, and digital meet-cutes, not every Singaporean woman is sold on dating apps — and many are now sharing exactly why.

A candid thread posted on 15 June in the r/askSingapore subreddit has sparked an outpouring of honest responses from local women who, while open to relationships, are actively steering clear of dating platforms.

Redditor asks why some women still avoid dating apps

The OP posed a sincere question: Why are some single, working women, who are open to relationships, not on dating apps?

Noting that not everyone finds love through school or mutual friends, the OP wondered what these women are doing to meet people without the use of dating apps.

They asked further: “What do they do to put themselves out there or how do they look for connections with the opposite gender?”

The OP ended the post by saying, “I know the best answer is that you don’t go looking high and low for romance and you let these things come naturally to you.”

However, they also acknowledged that this conventional mindset may have been misunderstood in today’s dating landscape.

When asked what prompted the OP to post the thread, they told MS News: “I genuinely wanted to hear the honest views of women out there, since many of them use forums like Reddit.”

Sexual harassment, scams & fatigue among top reasons

In response, Redditors shared stories that painted a bleak but familiar picture of the online dating scene — one marred by inappropriate messages, harassment, and scams.

One netizen mentioned her friend who “really doesn’t like being asked whether she’s open-minded”, referring to how often conversations on dating apps quickly turn sexual.

Another commented that apps can be emotionally exhausting — what starts as a promising chat often veers off course into something uncomfortable.

Scammers also remain a concern. One woman said she was asked for her bank details on an app.

Another netizen cited conversation fatigue as a reason, saying that “things get repetitive after a while”.

The wave of dissatisfaction with dating apps hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The OP of the reddit thread, a dating app user themselves, shared: “Dating apps are not useful as it doesn’t lead to the end goal, which is landing a long term relationship.”

“You can meet people and go on dates but it’s not that helpful in advancing further from there,” they added.

In September 2024, dating services Lunch Actually and Paktor announced a merger, pledging to offer more diverse, curated options for singles tired of the app grind.

The aim is to offer users more dating options and a wider, more diverse pool of matches to boost their chances of finding love.

