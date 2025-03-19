‘We finally have an aunty’: Uncle Roger is engaged, takes photos with fiancée outside sex toy shop in Taiwan

Uncle Roger announces engagement with photo taken outside sex toy shop in Taiwan

Fuiyoh! Malaysian internet celebrity Nigel Ng — best known for his comedic persona, Uncle Roger — is engaged.

His fiancée, Sabrina, shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday (18 March) with a series of charming, retro-style engagement photos taken in Taiwan.

“Some moments from our engagement shoot running around Taipei’s markets,” she captioned the post.

Engagement photos taken around Taipei

According to Taiwanese lifestyle magazine GirlStyle, the couple snapped their engagement photos at popular spots such as Keelung Miaokou Night Market, Ren’ai Market, and Ximending.

Among the locations were a traditional juice shop and a claw machine store, adding a playful touch to their shoot.

One particularly eye-catching photo shows Ng striking a cheeky pose outside a sex toy shop, while Sabrina stands beside him with her arms crossed, appearing unimpressed.

Netizens flooded the comments with heartfelt congratulations, spiced up with a generous serving of cheeky banter.

“We finally have an aunty,” quipped one, while others cheekily wondered if British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver — whose fried rice famously riled up Uncle Roger — would be making an appearance at the wedding.

From viral comedy to restaurant success

Born in Malaysia, Ng moved to the United States at age 20 to attend university.

He shot to fame in 2020 with a viral YouTube video reacting as Uncle Roger to a BBC Food host’s attempt at cooking egg fried rice.

In 2024, he launched his own restaurant, FUIYOH!, in Malaysia, which now boasts five outlets across the country.

In his comedy skits, Uncle Roger often references an ex-wife named ‘Auntie Helen’, a character widely believed to be inspired by his real-life former spouse.

Fans couldn’t resist mentioning her in the comments on his engagement photos.

