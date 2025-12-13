Unattended PMA catches fire near Hougang HDB block, burning battery cell flies out of device

Public put out fire that engulfed PMA at Hougang

An unattended Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) suddenly burst into flames along a pavement in Hougang, sending thick soot and smoke across the walkway before members of the public stepped in to extinguish the blaze.

The incident occurred near Block 231 Hougang Street 21, where the fire intensified so rapidly that a battery cell was seen ejecting from the device and slamming into a nearby pillar.

Fire intensified as it travelled underneath PMA seat

On Thursday (11 Dec), a TikTok user spotted the PMA burning behind a row of bushes near an outdoor car park.

When the Original Poster (OP) approached the scene, he realised that the fire was concentrated around the PMA’s two rear wheels, with soot already coating the pavement.

The flames soon spread, travelling under the seat, presumably where the PMA’s batteries were located.

Suddenly, the fire intensified, and sparks shot out from the device.

This rapid escalation generated more soot and smoke, accompanied by loud crackling noises.

Subsequently, the blaze consumed the entire lower section of the mobility device.

At the end of the video, what appeared to be a battery cell even flew out of the PMA.

It struck a nearby pillar before landing on the ground, where it continued to burn.

“This is why regulations are needed,” the OP said. “Just glad there is no disabled person on the PMA.”

Fire doused using dry powder extinguisher

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at about 11.10am.

Members of the public put out the fire using a dry powder fire extinguisher, and there were no reported injuries.

Additionally, SCDF reported that preliminary investigations suggest the fire had originated from the PMA.

SCDF reminded the public not to purchase or use non-original batteries for their active mobility devices, including Personal Mobility Devices (PMD) and Power Assisted Bicycles (PABs).

The public should also refrain from charging the batteries for an extended period of time or overnight.

For tips on the safe use and charging of such devices, the public may refer to this advisory by SCDF and the Land Transport Authority.

