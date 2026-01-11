Netizens slam parking of 2 PMAs in front of HDB lift in Bedok North, causing obstruction

Two PMAs seen obstructing access to lift on seventh-floor of HDB, netizen calls out owner

Two Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) were spotted parked directly in front of an HDB lift landing in Bedok North, obstructing access and drawing sharp criticism from netizens.

A photo of the incident was shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Wednesday (7 Jan), the same day the incident allegedly occurred.

PMAs block lift doors at HDB block

The image shows two PMAs parked side by side right in front of the lift doors.

The parking of the devices left little to no space for residents to enter or exit the lift without needing to walk around them.

“Nice PMA parking…” the original poster (OP) wrote sarcastically in the post.

Speaking to MS News, the OP said this was the first time he had encountered such an incident at his mother’s block.

He added that the PMAs were parked at the lift landing on the seventh floor.

According to him, there are no residents with mobility needs living on that floor.

Thus, he speculated that the PMAs may have been left behind by a delivery rider.

May be in breach of PMA parking regulations

Under Singapore’s Active Mobility Act (AMA), PMAs must not be parked in a way that causes obstruction or danger to other path users.

Obstructive parking — especially in common areas such as lift landings, walkways, and access points — may impede safe passage and emergency access.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has the authority to remove PMAs that are illegally parked or causing obstruction.

Enforcement officers, outsourced officers, and volunteer public path wardens are also authorised to move such vehicles when necessary.

Owners may face enforcement action if their PMAs are found to be parked in a manner that blocks access or inconveniences the public.

Netizens call out inconsiderate behaviour

The incident sparked strong reactions online, with many netizens calling out what they saw as a lack of consideration.

One commenter questioned the response time and accountability of town councils and enforcement officers.

They expressed frustration over what they perceived as slow action in maintaining common areas.

Others suggested that residents report similar incidents via the OneService app so that the relevant authorities can step in and take action.

