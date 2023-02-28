Pokémon Sleep Game Will Reward Players For More Hours Snoozed, Time To Become Snorlax

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pokémon Sleep Game To Launch In Summer 2023

The Pokémon Go mobile app had many Singaporeans literally running — and in some cases driving — around Singapore for a chance at catching highly-sought after Pokémon.

Soon, the Pokémon Company will be launching a game that quite literally encourages players to do the opposite: sleep.

Aptly named Pokémon Sleep, the mobile game incentivises players to clock more sleep in exchange for a higher score.

Pokémon will also be making appearances in the game depending on the duration and style of the player’s sleep, giving more reasons for them to be a Snorlax IRL.

Pokémon Sleep will require players to research how Pokémon sleep

On Pokémon Day (27 Feb), the Pokémon Company dropped teasers of what players can expect from the upcoming game.

Slated to release in the summer of 2023, the mobile game requires players to do one simple thing: sleep.

According to a press release, players will be transported to an island where they will carry out research on how different Pokémon sleep.

On the island, players will also meet a large Snorlax and Professor Neroli, who studies Pokémon’s sleep styles.

More sleep for higher points

To play the game, players simply need to place their smartphones next to their pillows and record their sleep.

Alternatively, they can invest in the new Pokémon GO Plus +, which not only helps to record sleep but will also serenade players to sleep with a lullaby sung by Pikachu.

The Pikachu that ‘resides’ in the device will also become friendlier the more sleep the user clocks in.

More lullabies can also be unlocked as the friendship between Pikachu and the user grows.

Players will get a higher score the longer they sleep, and be rewarded with more sleeping Pokémon appearing around Snorlax.

Players’ sleep will be classified as either dozing, snoozing, or slumbering.

Pokémon that gather around Snorlax will also follow a similar classification and will appear in styles similar to how the player slept the night before.

In true Pokémon style, the game will introduce a ‘sleep style dex’ that players can complete.

Each Pokémon recorded in the device will come with different sleep styles.

The game will be available on both iOS and Android devices. However, the exact launch date remains unclear at the time of writing.

More incentive to sleep in

As with all things Pokémon, we’re sure the new game will be a hit not just in Singapore but worldwide too.

Hopefully, the game will encourage Singaporeans to catch more shut-eye, just like how Pokémon Go motivated players to adopt more active lifestyles.

If you’re a die-hard Pokémon fan, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more updates on Pokémon’s official website.

