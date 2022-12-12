S’pore Ex-Pokka Manager Sells S$1.3 Million Worth Of Beverages To North Korea Exporters, Jailed 5 Weeks

Former Pokka Manager In Singapore Sells Drinks To Companies Exporting To North Korea

Back in 2014, when Phua Sze Hee was a manager at Pokka International, he sold about S$1.3 million worth of beverages to companies despite knowing they will end up in North Korea.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), it is illegal for anyone in Singapore to trade certain goods with North Korea.

On Monday (12 Dec), the 59-year-old pleaded guilty to four charges of breaching the Regulation of Imports and Exports Act.

As a result, he was sentenced to five weeks’ jail.

Manager knew drinks were being exported to North Korea

As a channel manager at Pokka, every month, Phua had to meet a monthly sales target of S$1.25 million.

In 2014, he was introduced to a customer named Zheng Shi Qiang, who was the director of several companies.

Through him, Phua got to know another man, known only as Mr Kim.

CNA reports that Mr Kim was an ambassador at the North Korean embassy here in Singapore.

Zheng would buy Pokka beverages from Phua. However, Mr Kim would sometimes liaise with Phua over the drinks that Zheng bought.

Mr Kim later passed away in 2015. Zheng then introduced Phua to another North Korean embassy employee, Mr Mun, whom he said was his business partner for purchasing Pokka drinks.

Zheng later told Phua that the beverages he sold to his companies were meant to be exported to North Korea.

Sales allowed him to meet monthly target

Thereafter, between 29 Nov 2017 and 25 Sep 2018, Phua knowingly sold drinks to Singapore businesses that would export them to North Korea for commercial trade.

This included drinks like Pokka Strawberry Milk and Pokka Premium Milk Coffee Regular. The total value of these goods sold over that period amounted to S$1,295,162.53.

Phua did not earn a commission from the sales, but they allowed him to meet his monthly sales target.

Sentenced to 5 weeks’ jail

Not only is it illegal for anyone in Singapore to trade goods with North Korea, but there has also been a trade prohibition on all commercial goods to and from North Korea since Nov 2017.

In court, the prosecution argued that Phua’s offences caused Singapore to suffer a loss to its reputation.

The defence argued that Phua did not profit from these sales as he was only an employee. He had also cooperated fully with authorities during the investigations.

Additionally, the 59-year-old was facing stress and guilt from the proceedings.

Earlier this year, he suffered a heart attack and had been retrenched.

His wife and parents are also all suffering from cancer and he hopes to pay his dues and move on.

Phua pleaded guilty to four charges of breaching the Regulation of Imports and Exports Act, reported CNA.

24 other charges were taken into consideration and he was sentenced to five weeks’ jail.

