S’pore Police K-9 Unit marks 70 years with parade, mosaic tribute plus cake for humans & dogs

Police marks 70 years of K-9 Unit with heartfelt ceremonial parade

The Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) K-9 Unit marked a significant milestone on 3 Nov, celebrating 70 years of service with a heartfelt ceremonial parade at its Mowbray Road headquarters.

Part of the Special Operations Command (SOC), the event brought together more than 50 officers from the K-9 Unit, Police Tactical Unit (PTU), Gurkha Contingent (GC), and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A celebration of courage, loyalty & service

This year’s anniversary carried the theme “Commemorating the Past and Transforming for the Future”, reflecting the Unit’s commitment to honouring its legacy while continuing to adapt to evolving security needs.

The SPF shared that the K-9 Unit continues to advance in areas such as training, deployment, and canine welfare, ensuring it remains agile and effective in tackling modern challenges.

A key moment of the celebration was the unveiling of a mosaic artwork created to mark the 70th year.

The piece served as a tribute to the enduring bond between handlers and their dogs, illustrating the values of courage, loyalty, and service that have defined the Unit since its early days.

The event ended on a heartwarming note with a cake-cutting ceremony, featuring one cake for guests and another made specially for the dogs — a fitting touch that captured the warmth and camaraderie shared within the Unit.

From 5 dogs to a national force

The Police K-9 Unit began in 1955, when Chief Inspector Frank C. Pestana brought in five German Shepherds from the United Kingdom, forming the original Police Dog Unit.

What started as a small initiative has since evolved into a cornerstone of Singapore’s law enforcement.

By 1992, the Unit became part of the SOC, working alongside the PTU and GC to enhance operational readiness.

In 2003, it adopted its current name — the Police K-9 Unit — to reflect its growing expertise and range of duties.

Over the years, the Unit has added several specialised teams, including Explosive Detection Dogs, Victim Recovery Dogs, Trailing Dogs, Public Order Dogs, and Public Security Dogs. Together, these capabilities enable the team to respond swiftly to evolving threats and emergencies.

“From detecting explosives to safeguarding national events, our K-9 officers and their service dogs have served with unwavering commitment,” said Superintendent of Police Jerlyn Tan, Deputy Commanding Officer of the Police K-9 Unit.

We’re proud of how far we’ve come and we’ll remain steadfast in keeping Singapore safe for generations to come.

Also read: 6-year-old Missing At Tanjong Pagar Foodcourt, Police & K-9 Doggo Locate Her At Nearby HDB

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Singapore Police Force on Facebook.