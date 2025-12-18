Police officer in M’sia rips car door open with bare hands to stop fleeing suspects

Police officer in Malaysia rips car door to apprehend suspects who drove against traffic

A police officer in Sabah, Malaysia has impressed netizens after forcefully ripping open a car door to apprehend suspects who attempted to flee after driving against traffic.

According to the timestamp on the circulating clip, the incident occurred on 12 Dec at around 5pm.

The video opens with a black sedan attempting to squeeze its way through a congested road, edging between stationary vehicles and ending up perpendicular to the flow of traffic.

Moments later, a police vehicle with flashing sirens appears behind it. A man, believed to be a police officer, is then seen approaching the sedan from the passenger side.

Officer rips car door as if it were made of plastic

Almost immediately, the driver accelerates, triggering a brief but chaotic sequence of events.

The sedan crashes into several road barriers, prompting multiple officers to rush in to regain control of the situation.

One officer with greying hair grabs hold of the driver’s side door and yanks it with such force that it comes loose almost instantly.

He then pries the door open further from the top, nearly folding it in half, as though the car were made of plastic.

The officer reaches into the vehicle to apprehend those inside, while his partner circles around to confront a suspect who had exited via the passenger door.

Passers-by stop to help barricade the area

As the scene unfolds, passing motorcyclists slow down to watch, prompting the officer to quickly take charge.

He motions for one motorcyclist to approach, who then signals to others nearby to assist.

With the help of around a dozen motorcyclists, the two officers were eventually able to subdue and arrest the suspects after several minutes of scuffling.

According to The New Straits Times, police are expected to release an official statement on the incident soon.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear why the suspects attempted to flee.

Unsurprisingly, the clip has since gone viral. On Reddit, several commenters likened the officer’s feat to something Captain America would do.

Others, however, were quick to suggest a more grounded explanation, pointing to the possibility that the Perodua Bezza involved may simply have had a less-than-robust build.

