HK police fatally shoot man wielding meat cleaver to threaten hostage

Hong Kong police fatally shoot man wielding meat cleaver to save hostage

On Thursday (15 Jan) night, a group of Hong Kong police officers shot and killed a man who was using a meat cleaver to threaten a hostage.

According to The Standard, the incident occurred at around 7pm in Tuen Mun Town Plaza.

Man steals knife from mall before causing mayhem

Prior to police arrival at the scene, the man had allegedly entered a restaurant, grabbed a knife and left. Once they arrived at the mall, they found him wielding the weapon outside the restaurant.

The man ignored police demands to stand down, prompting them to use pepper spray. However, this had no effect on him.

This then prompted him to quickly rush and grab a woman to hold hostage.

Security camera footage then shows crowds of people fleeing from the altercation into the street. The man, wearing a white shirt and a backpack, can also be seen rushing out of the mall while grabbing onto the hostage via a bag strap.

Police shoot man to save hostage

Three officers in riot gear, including a shield, appear on camera shortly after. This caused the man to attempt to shield himself by ducking behind the woman, who was lying on the ground.

He lifted the hand brandishing the knife into the air, but just as he was about to bring it down, officers shot the man twice.

Immediately after the shots, the man ceased moving. Police then quickly yank the hostage away from his grasp. Without the woman to support him, the man slumped onto the ground.

Police cuff the man as more officers arrive to control the scene.

According to Radio Television Hong Kong, the man was taken to Tuen Mun Hospital unconscious, where he was later pronounced dead.

Featured image adapted from @shanghaidaily on X and The Standard.