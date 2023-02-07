M’sian Policeman Dies After Car Crashes Into Lampposts, He Became A Dad 3 Months Ago

Malaysian Policeman Dies After Car Crashes In Tragic Road Accident

Just three months after becoming a father, a Malaysian policeman passed away in a tragic car accident. His vehicle skidded and rammed into two electric lampposts after he reportedly lost control of it.

Having suffered severe injuries, the officer died on the spot.

The deceased leaves behind his wife and their 3-month-old baby.

Policeman dies after car crashes into lampposts

According to New Straits Times (NST), the accident occurred along Km 5 of Jalan Palekbang-Tumpat near Wakaf King on Sunday (5 Feb).

Inspector Chong Yeong Ren, 29, was driving at around 11.30pm when he lost control of his vehicle.

His car skidded and crashed headlong into two lampposts on the left side of the street, Kelantan Police Chief Muhamad Zaki Harun said.

The force of the impact caused the car to overturn. Pinned to the driver’s seat, the late Mr Chong suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene, The Star reports.

Mr Muhamad Zaki stated that at the time of the incident, Mr Chong was returning from Wakaf Baru back home to Kampung Terbak.

His body will be sent to Tumpat hospital for a post-mortem.

Leaves behind wife & young child

Speaking in an interview, Mr Chong’s wife said her husband had been having dinner with friends, Shin Min Daily News reports.

At 11pm, she received a message from him, stating that he was coming home.

Unfortunately, over an hour later, police arrived at her doorstep to deliver news of the tragedy.

The Star notes that Mr Chong had been attached to the Tumpat police district headquarters for the past four years.

He first joined the police force back on 3 Jun 2019. Since then, he had always shown a strong commitment to his work.

Mr Muhamad Zaki expressed condolences to Mr Chong’s family on behalf of the Kelantan police. Just three months before the accident, Mr Chong and his wife had welcomed the birth of their child.

MS News also extends our sincere condolences to the late Mr Chong’s family. We hope they’ll find the strength to overcome this devastating loss.

