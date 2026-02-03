Politician in Thailand promises to build 4 ‘Jurassic Parks’ in bid to win voters for general election

Politician in Thailand says he’ll build ‘Jurassic Parks’ to preserve dinosaurs

Ahead of the 2026 Thai general election scheduled for 8 Feb, a politician is claiming that he plans to build at least one “Jurassic Park” in each of Thailand’s four major regions to preserve the “remaining dinosaurs”.

He made the announcement on 30 Jan via a Facebook post which has since garnered more than 13,000 likes. Many observers have since ridiculed his claims.

Wild promises ahead of election

The politician in question is 44-year-old Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, the candidate from New Alternative Party.

In his post, he said that in addition to preservation, he also wishes to “upgrade” the dinosaurs and make them bigger — something that most Jurassic Park fans would note as a fantastic idea that surely would never backfire.

He said the parks would become tourist attractions, especially for those who are history buffs.

According to the Bangkok Post, this is not Mr Mongkolkit’s first outlandish promise.

Earlier last month, he also elaborated on his plan for extraterrestrial marriages. The policy, he said, would depend on laws from each planet and would potentially allow men to have wives on each planet.

He further reiterated his belief in the existence of aliens, stating that humans “are aliens ourselves because people from Mars or Venus would see us as extraterrestrials”.

Additionally, Mr Mongkolkit wished to further develop Thailand’s space programmes, saying that he plans on building Thai malls on planets such as the gas giant Jupiter.

Netizens mock him for claims

His recent post promising the Jurassic Parks received over 2,000 comments — with many poking fun at his suggestion.

Many commenters likened Mr Mongkolkit’s promises to what preschoolers would think about.

Some even suggested expanding the voter base to include children as young as three to increase the politician’s chances of getting elected.

Meanwhile, others added to his ideas. One commenter reminded Mr Mongkolkit to not forget the xenomorph from Alien and the Predator.

The Phitsanulok-born politician, however, is reportedly no stranger to Thai politics, having even participated in the country’s 2007 election.

With the election approaching, Mr Mongkolkit is not the only politician making eye-catching promises in order to get elected.

According to ThaiPBS, one of Thailand’s major parties Pheu Thai is promising S$40,000 giveaways to nine people daily if elected.

Other promises include the death penalty to scammers and corrupt government officials as well as planting trees to enter a lottery.

