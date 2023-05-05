Nanyang & Republic Polytechnic Students Frolic In School Ponds On Graduation Day

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Nanyang And Republic Polytechnic Graduates Play Around In School Ponds

Last weekend, polytechnics across Singapore hosted their respective graduation ceremonies for their outgoing students.

With graduation being such a special day, students across the polytechnics were seemingly keen on making their graduation ceremonies even more exciting.

A group of Nanyang Polytechnic students decided to take a dip in their school pond while donning their graduation gowns.

Another student from Republic Polytechnic had a similar idea but took it one step further by diving head-first into his school pond.

Nanyang Polytechnic students dip in school ponds on graduation day

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (3 May), a group of Nanyang Polytechnic students were seen standing in their school pond while dressed in their graduation gowns.

The group of friends then stood in formation and posed for a photograph.

In his caption, the OP wrote, “graduated and took a dip in the pool”.

An MS News reader, who happens to be a former Nanyang Polytechnic student, shared that this is a common sight during graduation.

Republic Polytechnic student dives into school pond for graduation

Meanwhile, a student from Republic Polytechnic had a very similar idea. However, instead of merely taking a dip in the school pond, he chose to dive into it.

After frolicking in the school pond, a school staff member could be seen talking to the student, most likely reprimanding him for the stunt.

However, it appears as though the OP has taken down the original TikTok video.

In response to MS News’ queries, a Republic Polytechnic spokesperson said the school takes their campus community’s safety and well-being seriously.

As such, the school has “advised” the “jubilant” student accordingly.

In a separate statement, a Nanyang Polytechnic spokesperson said that while they acknowledged that the students’ actions were done “in a bit of light-hearted fun”, they advise students against entering the fountains for their own safety.

Netizens found humour in students’ actions

Netizens were extremely amused by the students’ creativity.

One of them joked that these students not only got their dip(loma) in their courses but also a dip in the pond.

Many TikTok users also joked about the fact that the school cannot expel them even if they commit such acts.

Netizens also congratulated the students on their graduation.

Jokes aside, it’s important to abide by school rules, graduating or not. We hope the students did not cause too much inconvenience to the school staff members as a result of their actions.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and TikTok via AsiaOne on Facebook.