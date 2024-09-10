Restaurant in M’sia serves pork lard chendol, netizens divided over the unusual combo

Restaurant in M’sia serves pork lard chendol, netizens joke that the chendol ‘is broken’

Food enthusiasts experimenting with creative twists on traditional dishes have led to some bizarre outcomes, from durian fish soup to pipagao ice cream.

But a restaurant in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, may have taken it to the next level with its latest creation — pork lard chendol.

The noodle restaurant, House of Fishball, made waves online after featuring the unexpected take on the classic dessert.

The dish was featured on TikTok by @bestfoodmy in July, and the post has since racked up more than 100,800 views.

Unique take on dessert is “surprisingly good”

The pork lard chendol starts out like any other, with a heap of shaved ice, gula melaka, santan (a thick liquid made from the grated coconut), and red bean.

However, the dish then comes with a hefty serving of crispy pork lard on top.

The content creator behind @bestfoodmy admitted feeling apprehensive about the dish at first, but was pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

“Before eating it, I felt weird about it, but after trying it, I have to say it tastes surprisingly good,” he wrote in the caption, adding that the pork lard blended well with the dessert’s other ingredients.

He even gave the unique dish a high score of nine out of 10.

Pork lard chendol gets mixed opinions

The unusual combination sparked heated debate online.

Many netizens were quick to criticise the dish, arguing that meat has no place in an iced dessert, with one commenter declaring “the chendol is broken”.

Another commented that chendol should stay true to its original form, saying this dish ruins its authenticity.

Others humorously suggested even stranger combinations, such as chendol tom yum, while one user claimed they’d tried chendol with sambal petai.

However, not everyone was against the idea. Some said they were unsure about the pairing, but wouldn’t mind giving it a try for themselves.

Also read: M’sian shop launches pipagao ice cream, but discontinues it 2 days later after authorities order cease of sales

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @bestfoodmy on TikTok