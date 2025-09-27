Man who allegedly sent pork to mosque is Eunoia JC staff, religious organisations condemn incident

Eunoia JC confirms its operations support staff was charged over incident where pork was sent to mosque

61-year-old Bill Tan Keng Hwee, the Singaporean charged over pork sent to a mosque, is a staff member at Eunoia Junior College.

In response to queries from MS News, a spokesperson from Eunoia JC confirmed that he is an operations support staff at the school.

Man who allegedly sent pork to mosque was listed on Eunoia JC website

Tan’s name was previously listed on Eunoia JC’s website as one of its executive and admin staff.

However, his name has since been taken down, though it can still be found on an archived version of the page.

The Eunoia JC spokesman said in the short statement that police investigations are ongoing.

Eunoia JC staff allegedly sent pork in envelope to mosque

Tan was charged on Saturday (27 Sept) with deliberately intending to harm racial feelings.

According to court documents, he allegedly mailed an envelope to Al-Istiqamah Mosque in Serangoon North.

It contained a piece of pork and a note that read “halal BaBi chop”.

If found guilty, he faces up to three years in prison and/or a fine.

Religious organisations condemn incident

Singapore’s religious organisations have condemned the incident, and expressed concern over it.

Archbishop of Singapore William Goh said on Facebook that the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore “strongly condemns” acts which seek to create division and foster ill-will between our communities.

Addressing Singapore Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, he said Catholics learnt of the incident “with great concern and sadness” and assured him of their continued support and friendship.

In a statement on its website, the Methodist Church in Singapore expressed “deep concern and sorrow” over the incident, saying such acts “threaten the fabric of our society and undermine the values of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence that Singapore has long upheld”.

It urged Christians to remain steadfast in upholding the principles of respect, tolerance, and solidarity.

The Taoist Federation (Singapore) said that it “strongly condemns” harmful acts that disrespect religious beliefs and “firmly opposes” attacks on places of worship.

It maintained that unity and harmony among all races and faiths are the foundation of Singapore’s multicultural society.

The Singapore Buddhist Federation strongly objected to “this evil act of disrespect” for religious sensitivities, saying:

These despicable acts must be severely denounced.

It also urged Singaporeans to remain calm and not to believe or spread rumours.

The Mangala Vihara Buddhist Temple unreservedly condemned the “unacceptable and reprehensible action”, as it creates ill-will towards Singapore’s Muslim community.

It noted that Buddhism encourages tolerance and respect towards all religions, and urged Singaporeans to live in peace and harmony, valuing each other’s rights to practise their religions without fear.

The Sikh Advisory Board also strongly condemned the recent incident, noting that places of worship are sacred spaces.

Thus, “we cannot tolerate any acts that threaten their sanctity or the general peace and harmony in Singapore”, it said.

