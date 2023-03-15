M’sian Preacher Questions Pride In Michelle Yeoh’s Oscars Win, Says It Doesn’t Benefit Religious Affairs

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Preacher Questions Country’s Pride In Michelle Yeoh’s Oscars Win

Michelle Yeoh made history on Monday (13 Mar) when she became the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress.

The Ipoh-born actress paid homage to her birth country, Malaysia, during her acceptance speech. Her fellow Malaysians were also in cheers and celebrated her historic win.

However, one Malaysian preacher apparently feels that Yeoh’s Oscars win is nothing to be proud of.

This is because the accomplishment supposedly brings no benefit to religious affairs.

Preacher feels that Yeoh’s Oscars win is ‘nothing to be proud of’

On Monday (13 Mar), celebrity Muslim preacher PU Syed took to Facebook to question how winning an Oscar was something to be proud of.

He went on to say that “we”, presumably Muslims, should not be proud of something that “does not benefit religious affairs” and to leave it to non-believers.

His remarks promptly sparked backlash, leading him to post another statement the next day (14 Mar).

He wrote, “I didn’t expect people to be so angry when I asked why we must be proud of the Oscar won by that actress?”

“Is it because she acts in Hollywood with other famous actors? Is this the reason why Malaysia’s name has been boosted? Or is the accolade just celebrated for achievement’s sake?”

Elaborating further on Instagram, he noted that he merely wants to remind Muslims of what they should and should not be proud of.

Netizens slam him, call him envious

Netizens were still quick to shut him down, with one even calling him a “clout chaser”, unimpressed by his envy.

The comment reads, “Check your heart. Don’t harbour any envy towards someone’s success. Don’t be a clout chaser. Thanks.”

Another user highlighted that there is no need to criticise people who wish to congratulate her as long as it’s within reason.

After all, Yeoh’s mention of Malaysia in her acceptance speech is proof of her pride in her home country as well.

Not the first time PU Seyd was under fire

This is not the first time that PU Seyd has been called out for his controversial and offensive statements.

Just recently, he shared that he had hoped for the Blackpink concert in Kuala Lumpur to be hit by a flood.

This is because the concert was not cancelled despite the many dangerous floods that occurred across Malaysia.

Thankfully, the concert managed to proceed smoothly despite his ill wishes.

