Video of ‘prisoner’ being tearfully separated from loved ones at funeral actually from Mediacorp serial

Latest News Singapore

Some netizens were moved to tears, while others were not fooled, saying they were too good-looking.

By - 18 Sep 2025, 2:57 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Netizens fooled into thinking Mediacorp shoot of ‘prisoner’ at funeral was real

A TikTok video, seemingly taken by a passer-by, depicted a heartbreaking scene of police officers escorting a female “prisoner” away from her family at a funeral, striking a chord in netizens.

However, they discovered that they had been misled after they were revealed to be shooting a Mediacorp serial.

Source: @gordonramli on TikTok

‘Prisoner’ seen attending funeral

The clip posted on Sunday (14 Sept) showed what appeared to be police officers pulling a woman away from a young man and woman at a carpark, to a sentimental soundtrack.

The trio donned similar white T-shirts and long blue pants, resembling the attire typically worn by family members at Chinese funerals.

In a caption, the OP claimed that they “saw this prisoner who was granted permission to attend funeral wake”.

Mediacorp shoot

Source: @gordonramli on TikTok

‘Prisoner’ seen being separated from loved ones

Images caught the trio in an emotional embrace in the carpark.

Mediacorp shoot

Source: @gordonramli on TikTok

Officers then escorted the “prisoner” into the police van.

Source: @gordonramli on TikTok

“Farewell is not easy at all,” the OP added alongside a photo of the distraught young man and woman peering into the vehicle which held their loved one.

Mediacorp shoot

Source: @gordonramli on TikTok

Netizens touched by moving video

The moving video touched many viewers, with a user commenting that the scene had them “tearing up in bed at 3am”.

Mediacorp shoot

Source: TikTok

Another netizen candidly shared that he had been permitted to attend his late mother’s wake while he was serving time, with that having been the “saddest day of [his] life”.

Mediacorp shoot

Source: TikTok

One commenter even urged the OP to “give them privacy”.

Mediacorp shoot

Source: TikTok

‘Prisoner’ at funeral actually part of Mediacorp serial

However, in the final seconds of the clip, it was revealed that the dramatic scene was actually shot at a film set.

The last image showed many cameras and crew members at the spot.

Mediacorp shoot

Source: @gordonramli on TikTok

In a subsequent post, the OP even shared the actual scene that made it to screens.

It turned out that the earlier video had depicted the filming of Mediacorp serial “A Million Dollar Dream”, which aired in 2018.

The “prisoner” was in fact veteran actress Zoe Tay.

Mediacorp shoot

Source: @gordonramli on TikTok

Some netizens were not fooled

Those who viewed the entire video realised that they had been misled, with a user humorously saying that it had wasted “300ml” of their tears.

Mediacorp shoot

Source: TikTok

Not everyone was fooled, though.

A netizen quipped that the people in the scene were “all too good looking” for it not to be a Mediacorp production.

Mediacorp shoot

Source: TikTok

In the same vein, another user commented that they were unconvinced because “Zoe Tay’s hair was too slay”.

Mediacorp shoot

Source: TikTok

Also read: Mediacorp Begins Filming SCDF Drama, You Can Catch Actors & Real Officers In Action

Mediacorp Begins Filming SCDF Drama, You Can Catch Actors & Real Officers In Action

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @gordonramli on TikTok.

  • More From Author