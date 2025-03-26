‘One of the most radical redrawing of boundaries’: WP Chief Pritam Singh questions fairness of new electoral boundaries

Pritam Singh questions fairness of Singapore’s ‘radical’ boundary changes

Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh has raised concerns about the fairness of Singapore’s new electoral boundaries — his first comments on the subject since the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) released its report on 11 Mar.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (25 March), the Leader of the Opposition described the changes as “one of the most radical redrawing of boundaries Singapore has seen in recent memory.”

He noted that many political observers were in “incredulity” about population growth being the reason for the changes.

“There has been significant public commentary, especially by young Singaporeans questioning the fairness of the political boundary redrawing process by the PAP government,” he said in the post.

He emphasised that electoral boundaries are significant, and the reasons behind their changes are equally crucial.

EBRC proposed changes in 22 constituencies

The EBRC, guided by terms set by the prime minister, decides electoral boundaries before general elections. This year, it proposed changes in 22 of the 31 existing constituencies.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the committee has not provided explanations for its decisions in several decades.

However, this year, it cited population shifts as a key factor behind changes in certain areas, which in turn impacted the boundaries of neighbouring constituencies.

Specifically, the number of voters in Pasir Ris-Punggol, Sembawang, and Tampines GRCs, along with the single seats of Hong Kah North and Potong Pasir, has risen by between 13,000 and 23,000 in each constituency since the previous elections.

Mr Singh urged the PAP to release data on how voters in specific precincts cast their votes, and “allow the public to draw its own conclusions.”

Claims results in single wards are ‘closely watched’

Mr Singh also mentioned then-PM Lee Hsien Loong’s 2016 remark on Mr Murali Pillai’s 2015 General Election performance in Aljunied.

Mr Lee, now Senior Minister, said Mr Murali would have been a Member of Parliament (MP) if part of Aljunied GRC was an SMC in GE2015. Mr Murali apparently had more votes in his ward than the WP, despite his team losing with 49.04% of the votes.

He won the 2016 Bukit Batok by-election and is currently the Minister of State for Law and Transport.

Referencing SM Lee’s comments, Mr Singh pointed out:

The results of individual wards and precincts, even in GRCs, are closely watched.

EBRC’s work is important for Singaporeans

Mr Singh said the EBRC’s work is important as Singaporeans “seek a meaningful stake in the country”.

“This is the spirit captured by the Forward Singapore report – a report where fairness was upheld as a shared value of all Singaporeans,” he shared.

He said these values may lose significance when fairness concerns emerge early, especially for a “fundamental” issue such as how we organise the nation politically.

“Opaque institutions like the EBRC carry a real risk of being unwittingly divisive, putting paid to a united people – ironically, one that is needed most at a time of important geopolitical shifts, potential external shocks and demographic transition,” he added.

He pointed out that “a report can be called anything. Forward Singapore, Singapore Together, Singapore 21 or Turbo-charge Singapore.”

“All the latest version of the EBRC report does, is to show us how much further we have to go to build a democratic society, based on justice and equality. But each generation can and must do its part. And become one united people.”

