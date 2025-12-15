Private jet from S’pore skids while landing at Hokkaido airport, 5 passengers & 3 crew not injured

Japan authorities investigating after private jet from S’pore skids in Hokkaido

A private jet from Singapore skidded while landing at an airport in Japan’s Hokkaido island last Friday (12 Dec).

No injuries were suffered by the eight people on board, reported NHK News.

Singapore private jet overshot runway in Hokkaido

The jet had landed at about 6.30pm local time last Friday, according to the New Chitose Airport Office of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

However, the aircraft skidded off Runway B while landing, with the ministry saying that it overshot the runway.

It came to a stop in a grassy area, reported Nippon TV News.

No one injured, but 1 runway closed

The jet was carrying five passengers, including a child, as well as three crew members, said the Hokkaido Broadcasting Co. (HBC).

Firefighters who rushed to the scene confirmed that no one on board was injured.

While the aircraft was not believed to be damaged, it was unable to move on its own, resulting in the closure of Runway B, one of New Chitose Airport’s two runways.

No direct impact on operations was reported, as Runway A could still be used for take-offs and landings.

The aircraft was towed to a parking area about nine hours after the incident.

Private jet took off from Singapore on 11 Dec

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, the jet is a Gulfstream Aerospace Gulfstream V (VH-PFL).

Last Thursday (11 Dec), it had travelled to Surabaya, Indonesia from Singapore’s Seletar Airport, making the short trip in over two hours.

The next day, it took off from Surabaya at about 9am local time and landed in Hokkaido.

The jet has not flown since it landed in Japan last Friday.

Skid was ‘serious incident’: Japan authorities

Though nobody was injured, the Japanese ministry has declared that the skid was a “serious incident”.

The weather around New Chitose Airport at the time was reportedly snowy, with the airport posting on X on Friday afternoon that the temperature was -6°C, with intermittent snowfall and poor visibility.

The airport is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the Japan Transport Safety Board dispatching accident investigators there on Saturday (13 Dec) to conduct a detailed probe.

