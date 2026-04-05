Private property prices in S’pore rise just 0.3% in Q1 2026, slowest growth in 6 quarters

Q1 2026 private home prices barely budge as sales fall sharply

Private residential property prices in Singapore rose slightly in the first quarter of 2026, but growth has slowed significantly.

Flash estimates released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on 1 April showed that the overall price index of private residential property increased by 0.3%, down from 0.6% in the previous quarter.

This marks the smallest quarter-on-quarter increase in six quarters, suggesting that the market may be stabilising.

Property transaction volume down 40%

While prices edged up, transaction volumes fell sharply.

A total of 4,041 units were sold in Q1 2026, down about 40% from 6,699 transactions in Q4 2025.

The decline points to more cautious buyer sentiment amid economic uncertainty and persistently high property prices.

Non-landed prices rise, landed property prices fall

Price trends varied across different property segments in the first quarter of 2026.

Prices of non-landed private residential properties increased by 1.0%, reversing the 0.2% decline recorded in the previous quarter.

By region, prices increased by 0.4% in the Core Central Region, 0.9% in the Rest of Central Region, and 1.3% in the Outside Central Region.

In contrast, landed property prices fell by 1.8%, reversing a 3.4% increase in Q4 2025.

Government to increase private housing supply

To meet housing demand and maintain market stability, the Government will continue to sustain a high level of private housing supply through the Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

A total of 4,575 private residential units will be tendered out via the Confirmed List in the first half of 2026.

This is around 50% higher than the average supply over the past decade.

With this supply injection, the total pipeline of private residential units, including executive condominiums, will reach about 57,000 units.

Buyers urged to remain cautious

URA noted that the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain and advised the public to interpret flash estimates with caution.

The figures are based on transactions submitted for stamp duty payment and developer sales data up to mid-March.

Finalised statistics for Q1 2026 will be released on 24 April and may be revised.

Also Read: Health insurance, utility, and accommodation prices in S’pore increased in Feb

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Featured image adapted from Finance Guru.