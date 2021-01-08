Malaysians Who Are Singapore PRs Can Apply To Travel Under PCA From 11 Jan

With Covid-19 travel restrictions in place for close to a year, many Malaysian workers in Singapore have not returned home in a very long time.

While the introduction of the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) last year allowed Malaysians holding Singapore Work Permits to return home, it didn’t include Permanent Residents (PR).

On Friday (8 Jan), the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore announced that Malaysians who are PRs here will also be able to apply for travel under the PCA from next Monday (11 Jan).

Singapore PRs from Malaysia can apply under PCA from 11 Jan

In the post, the Malaysian High Commission announced that Singapore PRs from Malaysia will be able to apply under the PCA scheme from 11 Jan 2021.

The expansion would hopefully allow more Malaysian workers in Singapore to return home after working here for 90 consecutive days.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the PCA announced earlier last year was only valid for Malaysians holding Singapore Work Permits.

As such, some PRs had previously pleaded for their inclusion too.

14-day SHN still mandatory upon returning to Singapore

Upon arriving in Malaysia, travellers under the PCA scheme will be subjected to a 7-day Home Surveillance Order (HSO). They will only be able to carry on with regular activities after testing negative for Covid-19.

When they return to Singapore after their short-term leave, applicants would still have to undergo a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) here before they can return to work.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) website states that SHN will strictly be at a dedicated facility.

Those keen on applying should refer to Singapore and Malaysia’s immigration pages for more information.

Hope this will ease CNY travels home

With this PCA update, we hope more Malaysians will be able to return home to reunite with their loved ones.

Since the expansion coincides with Chinese New Year, we hope this means a lovely dinner with the fam soon.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia.