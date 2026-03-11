Hotspots detected in Johor as S’pore PSI hits Moderate levels

NEA says smoke haze may be expected as hotspots in Johor contribute to Singapore’s PSI hitting Moderate range

Singapore’s Pollutant Standard Index (PSI) has hit the Moderate range as hotspots were detected in nearby Johor.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday (10 Mar) that smoke haze could affect Singapore in the coming days due to prevailing weather conditions.

Singapore’s PSI enters Moderate range

According to NEA, the 24-hour PSI recorded across Singapore at 9pm on 10 Mar ranged between 52 and 59, placing it within the Moderate category.

The agency said smoke haze may be expected over the next few days due to prevailing northeasterly winds and dry conditions.

“We will continue to monitor the overall air quality situation and provide updates if necessary,” NEA said.

Residents report ‘burning smell’ across Singapore

Some residents have taken to social media to report noticing a burning smell on the same day.

One netizen posted on the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook page asking if others had noticed the same smell.

Several users responded saying they had experienced similar conditions in their neighbourhoods.

One commenter said they had smelled haze since Sunday (8 Mar) coming from the eastern side of Singapore.

Residents in the North also reported noticing the smell.

Others reported noticing the smell from areas such as Tampines, Buona Vista, Bukit Merah, Sengkang, and Punggol.

One Facebook user also said they experienced physical discomfort after detecting the haze.

NEA to monitor haze conditions

NEA had earlier noted hotspots in the north of Singapore in late January, when residents also reported burning smells.

The agency attributed those conditions to vegetation fires in Johor, which can release smoke that drifts into Singapore.

Despite the noticeable burning smell, the air quality stayed within the normal range.

As of Wednesday (11 Mar), the 24-hour PSI across Singapore remained in the Moderate range of 47 to 58, with the highest reading (58) recorded in central Singapore.

Featured image adapted from NUS and NEA.