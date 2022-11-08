PSP Will Debate On 377A End-Nov, Asks PAP Not To Make ‘Snide Remarks’ About Opponents

PSP Calls On PAP To Refrain From Snide Remarks, Will Debate 377A End-Nov

In a speech on Sunday (6 Nov), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong accused opposition parties of disappearing when it comes to tough issues like Section 377A.

They have said nothing so far about 377A, he said during the speech.

In response, the Progress Singapore Party’s Francis Yuen said their NCMPs, Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa, will address 377A at the end of the month.

He said pressing issues such as inflation need to be addressed first, and that it is “disingenuous” to make such sweeping remarks about opposition parties.

PSP will address 377A in end-Nov, says Francis Yuen

Mr Yuen, PSP’s secretary-general, took to Facebook on Monday (7 Nov) to address what PM Lee said the previous day.

He said Mr Leong and Ms Poa would talk about the repeal of Section 377A, which was announced during the National Day Rally in August.

But challenges such as inflation, the rising cost of living, and possible global recession need to be addressed.

Criticising PM Lee for making sweeping remarks, Mr Yuen said PAP should refrain from making snide remarks about opposition parties.

They should be reminded of their promise to be a more open and transparent government, to be willing to dialogue with Singaporeans.

This includes alternative views too, from opposition parties.

Hence it is the ruling party that has “gone missing”, ironically, on its own promises.

Instead of snide remarks, it would be more productive to encourage free contestation of ideas, Mr Yuen said.

It would also be in the people’s interest.

377A to be debated in Parliament on 28 Nov

Last month, two bills were introduced — one to repeal 377A and another to amend the Constitution, protecting the current definition of marriage.

On 28 Nov, Parliament will debate and vote on both bills separately.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TODAY on YouTube.