PSP launches official newsletter, 1st issue tackles ‘tough questions unanswered’ from National Day Rally 2025

PSP launches inaugural newsletter The Palm, responds to National Day Rally

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has launched its first official newsletter, The Palm.

In its debut issue, the party responded to “unanswered questions” raised by Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong’s National Day Rally speech earlier this month.

PSP introduced the newsletter on Facebook on Monday (25 Aug), announcing that The Palm will be published on Substack.

It aims to provide in-depth analyses on key policy issues, updates from resident engagements, and insights from Team PSP.

More needed to address underemployment

The first issue of The Palm focused on jobs and healthcare, noting that “unemployment and underemployment in Singapore are multi-faceted”.

While the party welcomed government initiatives like the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme and the Graduate Industry Traineeship (GRIT), it said these were insufficient.

The PSP argued that “real employability outcomes should be the ultimate indicator” of effectiveness, pointing out that workers may still be displaced regardless of upskilling.

It outlined three root causes:

Jobs transferred to foreigners working in Singapore

Offshoring to countries with lower labour costs, citing the retrenchment of 80 Standard Chartered staff in June 2025 as an example

Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) making roles redundant

The PSP also flagged entrenched age discrimination as a barrier for older workers, referencing a survey that found ageism was a bigger concern than racism or sexism.

Effectiveness of traineeships for graduates

The newsletter went on to highlight the fall in graduate employment, citing official figures: only 79.5% of university graduates and 54.6% of polytechnic graduates secured full-time jobs within six months in 2024, both down from 2023.

The PSP questioned if traineeships such as GRIT could worsen the trend, cautioning that the widespread availability of low-paying traineeships might discourage companies from offering permanent positions.

It added that precarious work arrangements like part-time, freelance, and gig jobs have been linked to poorer mental health and delayed family formation, compounding Singapore’s low birth rate.

Call to review economy & education systems

The PSP urged the Economic Resilience Taskforce to conduct a deep re-evaluation of Singapore’s economic and education models ahead of its 2026 review.

It suggested restructuring blue-collar jobs such as electricians, plumbers, and technicians to be more productive and better-paying, noting that these are less vulnerable to AI disruption and offshoring.

The party also called for education reforms to focus on uniquely human skills like creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence, alongside continued enhancement of vocational training.

Tackling systemic health issues

On healthcare, the PSP argued that PM Wong’s calls for Singaporeans to watch their diet and exercise regularly overlook systemic barriers.

For low-income families, processed foods may be the only affordable option, while long working hours — averaging 44.6 per week — leave little time or energy for exercise.

The party said broader structural changes were needed, calling for a minimum living wage of S$2,250 per month, three additional public holidays, and a reduction of the statutory workweek from 44 to 40 hours.

