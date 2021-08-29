Punggol HDB Residents Will Send Hair To Authorities If Neighbour Doesn’t Stop Throwing It

Given Singapore’s large population density for such a small space, many live among a good number of neighbours in high-rise HDB blocks.

Inevitably, some conflicts will occur.

One of them involves a seemingly innocuous object that we all share on top of our heads: hair.

It would appear that it’s caused some disruption to residents at a Punggol block, leading to them pasting a notice.

The notice warns whoever’s been throwing hair out of their window to cease their terrorism or be reported to the authorities.

Punggol HDB residents put up notice about neighbour’s hair

Hair terrorism isn’t something we normally hear about outside of the barber, so to see such a notice at a HDB block is rather unusual.

The notice, shared by Instagram page sgfollowsall, displays a picture at Block 107D Edgefield Plains of what is supposedly the offensive strands of hair taken at an unknown location.

Source

The notice, addressed to a generic neighbour, requests for them to stop throwing bundles of hair out of their window as they’re flying into other residents’ windows “time and again”.

An ominous warning is attached as well:

We have your hair and DNA now.

Since the hair is technically evidence and contains a person’s DNA, authorities like the police and NEA could probably track the nefarious culprit down if they ran a DNA test.

At least, that appears to be the residents’ rationale.

But this is all in the name of neighbourly harmony as the unnamed residents requested for the terrorist to be considerate.

That’s all they want, apparently, to not have bundles of other people’s hair flying into their windows.

Don’t throw things out the window

Submitting the hair for a DNA test is probably a step too far, so we hope that it’s simply a threat to get the culprit to stop their actions.

Whether throwing hair out the window constitutes killer litter is also debatable since hair is almost weightless and unlikely to cause harm on anyone it falls on.

Perhaps some minor inconvenience or awkward questions from a spouse if some hair gets stuck on one’s clothes or belongings.

Regardless, we hope that if there’s indeed a hair terrorist, for them to dispose of their hair bundles the right way and not out the window. In fact, we advise people to not throw anything out their windows in general.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Instagram.