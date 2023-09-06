Landlord Finds Detached Wardrobe Door & Cracked Tiles After Renting Punggol HDB To ‘Wrong Tenants’

Landlord Finds Discoloured Kitchen Countertop After Renting Punggol HDB To “Wrong Tenants”

No matter how urgently a landlord wishes to rent out their place, it’s still important to carry out proper background checks on the incoming tenants before they move in.

A landlord, who apparently rented out their Punggol HDB hastily without properly screening their tenant, is now paying the price. The consequences came in the form of discoloured kitchen counters, cracked tiles, and even a detached wardrobe door.

A property agent who ‘took over’ the flat recently shared a TikTok clip documenting the damages. He took the opportunity to remind landlords of the importance of conducting background checks before renting their places out to prospective tenants.

Property agent shows damage in Punggol HDB after renting to “wrong tenants”

Benedict Lim, the property agent in question, recently shared footage of the damaged unit located in Punggol.

He began by sharing that he had managed the flat a number of years ago.

However, the client was apparently “desperate” to rent the place out and eventually rented the flat to “wrong tenants” through another agent, whose screening process seemingly wasn’t as thorough.

Fast forward three and a half years and the flat appears significantly worse than before.

Now here to take over the unit, Lim decided to reveal the extent of the damage the previous tenants had left in their wake.

Landlord finds chipped tiles and wardrobe in disrepair after renting Punggol HDB to “wrong tenant”

Lim started by showing the white kitchen countertop which reportedly turned yellow after the tenant’s stay.

The sink was of a similar colour as well, with a nearby cabinet sporting smudges of various colours — apparently the result of children drawing on it.

There were even visible cracks on the floor tiles.

Lim went on to show the windows, pointing out that they were blurry from a buildup of filth.

Another cabinet sported even more stains than the earlier one.

The door to one of the rooms also had brown rectangular markings, making for an unpleasant sight.

Lim then offered a closer look at a discoloured mattress and a cabinet in a bathroom, which was missing an entire panel.

The worst part of the unit was the wardrobe in one of the rooms. One of its doors had completely fallen apart and was seen lying on the floor.

There were also tape markings on the glass panels of the door, presumably used to cover up cracks.

Netizens express disbelief over condition of unit

The TikTok clip has garnered significant attention, with many stating their shock over the extent of damage in the unit.

One user expressed their disbelief over the wardrobe door being separated entirely from the furniture.

Another TikTok user wondered if the deposit would be enough for the necessary repairs needed to restore the unit.

There were those, however, who did not seem all that surprised by the state of the flat.

For instance, one such user pointed out that their tenant had burned the floor of their property, resulting in significant damage.

Speaking to MS News, Lim shared that the total cost of repairs came to about S$9,000. However, he was able to agree a settlement of S$6,000, which was the deposited amount.

As for advice on choosing the right tenants, he said it’d be useful for landlords to have a basic understanding of their tenant’s lifestyles.

He added that during the interview, landlords should emphasise how particular they are about their apartment’s upkeep.

“Proper close-up photos and video during handover will really help to remind tenants to upkeep the place,” he said.

