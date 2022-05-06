Punggol Pasar Malam Will Commence On 28 May, North-Easties Can Finally Rejoice

Punggol Pasar Malam To Return On 28 May After Postponement

In the past few weeks, many residents in Singapore have flocked to bustling pasar malams across the island, including the ones at Ang Mo Kio and Tampines.

While North-Easties looked forward to their own pasar malam in Punggol, their hopes were dashed when the organiser postponed the event in April.

Good news for night market lovers as the long wait is finally over. Event organiser TLK Events and Lighting has confirmed that the event will commence on 28 May.

Pasar malam to start on 28 May

On Friday (6 May), event organiser TLK Events and Lighting shared a list of their upcoming pasar malams on their Facebook page.

Fortunately for Punggol residents, the list included Punggol Pasar Malam with a new start date of 28 May. The event is set to run till 12 Jun 2022.

Eager residents who have been looking forward to the major event’s return should mark the dates on their calendar.

Original start date was in April

On 14 Apr, folks were met with disappointment after the organiser announced that they had to postpone the event due to unforeseen circumstances.

They had earlier planned for the pasar malam to return on 17 Apr, with classic fares including Ramly Burger and iced Thai Milk tea.

Hopefully, this time, there won’t be any surprise cancellations and the pasar malam will be able to proceed smoothly.

Come 28 May, you can find the pasar malam at the empty field beside Punggol MRT station and bus interchange:

Hope the event will run smoothly

It’s safe to say that North-Easties can finally rejoice at the good news of the pasar malam’s return.

For pasar malam lovers who might have missed out on previous events, they can visit this massive one in Punggol and indulge in the wide variety of food.

Hopefully, the event will run smoothly, and folks can have an enjoyable time with their loved ones.

Featured image adapted from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook, from past events.