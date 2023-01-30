Punggol Regional Library Opens, First 2 Floors Have Interactive Features For Kids & Persons With Disabilities

Punggol Regional Library Opens On 30 Jan

After several years of anticipation, the Punggol Regional Library opened its doors to the public on 30 Jan (Monday). For now, only the first two levels are accessible.

The new library, which is located in One Punggol, includes several unique amenities, such as an interactive and immersive room, as well as many features that cater to people with disabilities.

The first two floors are also dedicated to making learning fun and accessible for children. All five floors are expected to be open to the public in the next few months.

First two floors dedicated to children, allowing them to broaden their learning

The first two floors of Punggol Regional Library were designed to cater to children of all ages.

According to the National Library Board (NLB), the two floors include specially curated collections of books meant to help children to expand their horizons.

Some examples include the World And Us zone, which contains books donated by foreign embassies featuring stories on topics like migration.

Another room, Spark!Lab™, is a space created by NLB in collaboration with Smithsonian Institution. It is a space meant to allow children aged seven to 12 to participate in workshops and innovate creative solutions to problems.

Those aged 7 to 12 can also find activities in the Storyteller Cove that help inspire these children to come up with their own unique stories.

Similar to Spark!Lab™, the room TinkerTots is meant for children aged six and below to play with educational toys whilst learning about the world around them.

Beyond that, there is also a Toy Library for the younger ones. It comprises of various toys, costumes and puppets for them to play with.

Finally, the Stories Come Alive Room is a space that creates an interactive storytelling experience through the use of moving text and images. The light and sound effects used in the room further engage with the children’s senses to make the experience more immersive.

Library also caters to persons with disabilities

Beyond just catering to children, the library also aims to cater to the disabled community as well.

Some examples of features include an Accessible Collection of books for the disabled and their caregivers. Another feature is the Calm Pods, which aim to provide a private, safe space for the disabled when required.

Furthermore, the library has included wheelchair-accessible borrowing stations, along with the new Borrow-n-Go. This allows those in wheelchairs to borrow books more simply and efficiently.

The library also has assistive technology devices to cater to different disabilities. One example is the coloured keyboards with larger keys, aiming to help those with visual impairment.

Levels 3 to 5 opening in the next few months

Levels 3 to 5 are catered towards teenagers and adults, and will be opening in the next few months to come.

As of now, the first two floors of the library will be open from 12pm-9pm daily.

Families with pockets of free time during the weekends can take a trip down to Punggol Regional Library to explore the new features available.

