Man in Punggol splashes urine at neighbour’s door, allegedly over failed romantic advances

Man in Punggol apologises for splashing urine at woman’s door after failed flirting attempts

A man living in Punggol was caught on camera splashing urine at his female neighbour’s front door — an act believed to have been fuelled by jealousy after repeated failed attempts to pursue her romantically.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on 28 March and was captured by the woman’s home security camera.

Man persistently flirts with female neighbour

The 46-year-old victim, who lives alone, said the man moved into the flat directly above hers at Block 327B Sumang Walk about five years ago.

Initially, they had brief encounters in the lift, during which he would try to make small talk.

“At first, he greeted me in the lift, but I didn’t respond,” she said.

Over time, his behaviour became increasingly unsettling. She noticed him repeatedly peering at her front door from his window, and on two separate occasions, he printed and left “love letters” outside her unit.

Fearing that outright rejection might provoke him, she endured the unwanted attention in silence for years.

However, things escalated dramatically in late March.

Urine splashed at door during the day

On 28 March, while recovering from an illness at home, the woman woke up to the strong stench of urine.

She checked her security footage and was shocked to discover the man approaching her flat with what appeared to be a plastic cup, before splashing liquid at her door and fleeing via the stairwell.

The woman later spent almost a full day scrubbing urine off her wall, door, and floor tiles, and made a police report.

She suspects he acted out of jealousy, as she had recently started seeing someone and her boyfriend had been visiting frequently.

Man returns to clean stains, later apologises

About 30 minutes after the act, the man returned to the scene.

CCTV footage showed him crouching at the woman’s doorstep, cloth in hand, seemingly trying to wipe away the urine stains.

Following the incident, the woman took precautions by stuffing cotton into the gaps beneath her door to prevent any future occurrences.

She also shared that her boyfriend now visits more frequently to keep her company.

After speaking with nearby residents, she discovered that others had also experienced uncomfortable encounters with the same man.

In response, neighbours in the block have since formed a group chat to stay connected and look out for one another, with some now deliberately avoiding sharing the lift with him.

Denies involvement before apologising

When a reporter visited the man on 7 June, he appeared visibly agitated and initially denied any involvement.

However, upon learning that CCTV footage existed, he fell silent for a moment before abruptly closing the door.

Shortly after, he reopened it, claimed his mother was seriously ill, and denied that his actions were driven by bitterness over unrequited feelings.

“Sometimes, people just do things. I really regret it now — I don’t even know why I did that,” he said.

The man went on to say that his admiration for the woman was in the past, and expressed remorse for what had happened.

He added that he was willing to apologise, offer compensation, and assured that he would not repeat the behaviour.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.