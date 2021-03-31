Python Coils Around Fence Near Downtown East On 31 Mar Morning

Since the start of the year, there have been numerous sightings of snakes in our heartlands.

On Wednesday (31 Mar) morning, residents of Pasir Ris were greeted by a massive serpent coiled around a metal post near Downtown East.

Pictures of the python were later shared on Facebook and netizens couldn’t help but be in awe of the reptile’s beauty.

Python hangs out on pole near Downtown East

According to a netizen in the Wildlife @ Pasir Ris & vicinity Facebook group, the python was spotted near the Downtown East bus stop at around 7.40am on Wednesday (31 Mar).

The python’s body was seen tightly coiled around a green pole as well as a section of barbed wire connected to the metal pillar.

To describe the python as big might be a slight understatement, as parts of the snake’s body appear to be thicker than our fists.

Seemingly unperturbed by its human admirers, the python’s copper head can be seen sticking out from behind the post.

ACRES officers allegedly arrived at the scene later and attended to the snake.

MS News has reached out to ACRES for comments and will update this article when more information is available.

Netizen jokes that snake must be on the way to go shopping

It’s not every day that we see such a huge serpent lepak-ing in our neighbourhood, so it’s only understandable that the images attracted many netizens’ attention.

Many couldn’t help but be in awe of the snake’s effortless beauty and how it remained so glamorous all while supporting itself against the pole.

Another Facebook user joked that perhaps the snake merely wanted to go shopping at the nearby Downtown East shopping centre.

Public advised not to handle snakes alone

Though it must be exciting to spot such a huge python, the National Parks Board (NParks) advises the public to stay calm in the presence of a snake.

If you do see a snake, avoid handling it and call NParks at 1800-476-1600 instead. You may request for a snake expert to deal with the creature.

Hope it got home before lunch

Seeing the huge python on their way to work or school must’ve been an unforgettable experience for Pasir Ris residents.

Hopefully, the snake managed to find its way home safely before lunch.

