M’sia man collapses & dies after sweeping tomb for Qing Ming Festival, complained about being tired moments before

Man in Malaysia suddenly dies after complaining about exhaustion from Qing Ming Festival on 28 March

“I’m too tired, I won’t come for Qing Ming next year,” a 57-year-old man in Malaysia said moments before collapsing on the graveyard’s stairs.

Despite attempts by firefighters to resuscitate him, the man was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Man accidentally starts fire while burning offerings for Qing Ming

According to Guang Ming Daily via China Press, 57-year-old Ye Jincai (transliterated) travelled from Penang to a graveyard in Kulim, Kedah, on 28 March for Qing Ming Festival.

During Qing Ming Festival, people visit ancestral tombs to sweep them, make offerings, and pray.

Mr Ye’s ancestors’ grave was located at the bottom of a hill, which he reached by climbing down a flight of stairs.

While burning joss paper for offerings, he accidentally set some nearby plants on fire.

Volunteer firefighters received a call at around 12.50pm and rushed to the scene. They found Mr Ye performing his worship while a small fire had started.

During this time, he was conscious and spoke to the firefighters.

Man collapses after crawling up stairs

After the firefighters extinguished the flames, Mr Ye packed up his offerings and climbed up the stairs to leave.

He allegedly showed signs of exhaustion during the climb, but declined an offer of help from the firefighters following him.

At one point, Mr Ye had to crawl up the stairs with his hands supporting him. Partway up the hill, he sat down on the steps.

“I’m too tired, I won’t come for Qing Ming next year,” he allegedly complained. Moments later, he collapsed and stopped breathing.

The firefighters immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Mr Ye.

Despite reportedly starting to breathe again for a brief time, Mr Ye was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Also read: 30 cremation urns stolen from M’sia cemetery, suspect demands ransom for their return

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Featured image adapted from Guang Ming Daily on Facebook.