30 cremation urns stolen from M’sia cemetery, suspect demands ransom for their return

30 cremation urns found stolen from cemetery in Malaysia

Thirty cremation urns have been stolen from a memorial park in Nilai, Malaysia, with a suspect reportedly demanding money for their return.

Nilai district police chief Superintendent Johari Yahya said the park’s management lodged a report on 26 Feb.

Suspect demands payment for return of urns

According to Malay Mail, the management later received a WhatsApp voice call from an individual claiming to have the missing urns.

The caller, who used a foreign number, demanded payment in exchange for returning them.

Police investigating under multiple offences

Supt Johari said the case is being investigated under several sections of the Penal Code.

These include Section 380 for theft in a building, Section 384 for extortion, and Section 297 for trespassing on burial places.

He added that the case is more complex due to its cross-border and digital elements.

Police are working with relevant agencies to trace the suspect and identify the communication network used.

The memorial park confirmed the incident in a statement and has launched an internal investigation.

Management has also reached out to affected families to inform them of the situation.

They expressed regret over the distress caused and said measures are being taken to safeguard families’ interests.

Similar case reported in Johor earlier

The incident follows a similar case on 9 March in Kulai, Johor.

According to The Star, more than 20 urns were reportedly stolen from a memorial park columbarium, with perpetrators also demanding ransom for their return.

Police have urged the public not to speculate as investigations are ongoing.

Also read: S$1.26M worth of gold & gemstones stolen from sacred Mazu statue in Taiwan temple



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Featured image adapted from The Columbarium Source and NST. For illustration purposes only