One Half Of Local Music Duo Jack & Rai Loses Sentimental Taylor Guitar

Millennials and boomers would have heard of Jack and Rai in the golden days — although they are not Elvis Presley-old, no.

The duo has been popping up since the early 2000s on local radio with the likes of Muttons in the Morning and ever so popular Dan and Young Show from 987FM. Most of us would have listened to them on our commute to work or school back then.

However, Rai and Jack – Rai in particular – recently took to Facebook to share about the loss of a sentimental guitar.

He’d misplaced the guitar while walking near River Valley and now needs help in relocating it.

Rai loses crimson rimmed Taylor guitar near River Valley

Unfortunately for Mr Sivadorai Sellakannu who goes by Rai, he posted a Facebook post stating that he lost his guitar between Holt Road in River Valley and Redhill MRT between 12.30am to 2am on Sunday (21 Mar).

This sweet Taylor guitar has been his ride-or-die for 19 years now, and thus holds major sentimental value for the musicians.

We get it. It’s akin to a baby whom you’ve cared for and nurtured for over 20 years and it’s simply not replaceable.

And, for the uninitiated, a Taylor is one of the best in the game with absolute glory waiting to be fiddled with on the 6 strings.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Rai said that the guitar case would look something like this:

Photo courtesy of Rai

The bag encasing the guitar is a Reunion Blues guitar case with a spoilt zipper.

Mr Rai told MS News that he’d hopped on a cab at Redhill MRT, but according to the cab driver, Mr Rai boarded the ride emptied-handed — no guitar in sight.

He was on his way home from his friend’s place from River Valley.

Please return guitar to rightful owner if you chance upon it

Most people would think that a guitar’s just a guitar. But, for most, they hold a strong sentimental value to the artist.

For example, this writer has had her Epiphone Dove for at least 15 years now. While the tone is debatable, after 15 years with it, it’s become irreplaceable and will never inhabit a listing on Soft.sg.

This is even though the guitar’s role is arguably a display piece in her room now.

Despite the dismal news, here’s hoping Rai will reunite with his baby soon. If you or someone you know happens to come across a guitar bag fitting the description, do contact Rai via Facebook or email.

