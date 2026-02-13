Man stabs 3 women with bamboo skewer at Taiwan night market over ‘bad mood’, jailed 100 days

Man holding donation box randomly stabbed three women with bamboo skewer over ‘bad mood’

A 42-year-old man in Taiwan has been sentenced to 100 days’ detention after randomly stabbing three women with a bamboo skewer at a night market.

The attacks reportedly took place between about 8.30pm and 9pm on 24 Jan 2025 at the Zhongli Night Market in Taoyuan City.

The man, surnamed Liu, was walking through the crowded market carrying a charity donation sign and box.

Prosecutors said he used the sign as cover while concealing a bamboo skewer in his other hand.

Three women attacked within 30 minutes

Taking advantage of the dense crowds, Liu targeted three unrelated women within roughly half an hour.

He stabbed them in the thighs and buttocks while they were shopping and off guard.

The victims, surnamed Chen, Yang, and Luo, were browsing stalls with friends when they suddenly felt what they described as an electric shock-like pain in their legs or buttocks.

When they turned around, they were unable to immediately identify the attacker amid the crowd.

Ms Chen sustained a puncture wound to her left thigh. Ms Yang suffered a stab wound to her left buttock, while Ms Luo sustained abrasions to her right thigh.

The sight of blood and the apparent randomness of the assaults sparked panic at the night market.

After the victims reported the incident, Zhongli police reviewed surveillance footage and quickly identified Liu.

He was subsequently arrested and referred for prosecution.

Admitited to committing attack because of ‘bad mood’

During police questioning and in court, Liu admitted to the attacks.

He said he committed the assaults because he was “in a bad mood”, with some reports stating he was upset that no one had given him money while he was soliciting donations.

The Taoyuan District Court found that his actions constituted three separate counts of causing injury as each attack involved a different victim, even though they occurred within a short span of time and at the same location.

The court noted that Liu, who is deaf and mute and holds a government-issued disability certificate, had previous convictions for sexual offences, theft, and violations of the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act, all of which had already been served.

The judge ruled that his disability was unrelated to the offences and did not warrant a reduced sentence.

In sentencing, the court considered his confession and relatively cooperative attitude, but also noted that he had not obtained forgiveness from the victims.

He was sentenced to a combined 100 days’ detention for three counts of causing injury. The sentence may be commuted to a fine calculated at NT$1,000 (around S$40) per day.

Featured image adapted from The Liberty Times and Taoyuan Tourism, for illustration purposes only.