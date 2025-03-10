‘Can wear winter clothes today’: Hailstorm hits parts of M’sia amid heavy downpour, residents share footage of rare phenomenon

Rare hailstorm hits parts of Selangor, Malaysia, shocking residents & bringing traffic to standstill

Residents in Selangor, Malaysia, were stunned when hailstones rained down during a heavy downpour on Sunday (9 Mar).

According to Sinar Harian, several areas in Selangor experienced the unusual weather phenomenon at around 4pm.

Facebook users share footage of rare hailstorm in Malaysia

Hail is rare in tropical regions due to the typically warmer temperatures at higher altitudes.

Excited residents took to Facebook to share videos and photos of the extraordinary event, Sinar Harian reported.

Facebook user Zaem Nordin recorded hailstones pelting down while waiting at a traffic light intersection.

In another video, user Azmi Radar Saham filmed hailstones hitting the ground in rapid succession.

“First time witnessing it with my own eyes. Can wear winter clothes today,” he joked in a caption.

According to the videos, the hailstones were clearly visible and approximately the size of a thumb.

Heavy rain brings down trees, slows traffic

The storm also caused damage in some areas.

Facebook user Mohd Izzudin Salahudin reported that four trees had fallen along Persiaran Kayangan, blocking the road leading to the University of Selangor from Plaza Masalam.

“Heavy rain in Shah Alam. Avoid going through Persiaran Kayangan heading to Unisel from Plaza Masalam,” he warned, as reported by Sinar Harian.

The Malaysian Highway Authority also issued an alert on Facebook, cautioning residents about slow-moving traffic and fallen trees.

“Right and left lanes are blocked. Traffic is slow. Always be vigilant while driving,” they advised.

