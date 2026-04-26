Reform Party appeals for donations to maintain its bank account, receives uncharitable comments from netizens

Reform Party says donations needed to keep bank account active

The opposition Reform Party (RP) has received backlash from netizens after appealing for donations to maintain its bank account.

In a now-deleted Facebook post on Sunday (26 April), RP said the funds were needed to keep the account active.

Reform Party says it’s required to keep minimum balance in account

The post, which was signed off by an unnamed Treasurer, claimed RP is required to keep a “minimum balance” in its bank account.

The bank also deducts monthly service charges from the account, it noted.

Thus, the party is reaching out to seek support from the public, it said, adding:

We would be grateful if you could contribute *$* to help us cover these costs and keep the account active.

Reform Party shares bank details for donations

RP then shared details of a DBS Bank account, as well as a PayNow QR code, to facilitate transfers.

It asked that donors send a transfer receipt after their donation for the party’s records, saying:

Thank you very much for your continued support and generosity.

The post was also shared by RP chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam on his page.

Netizens not so generous with comments

But netizens were not so generous with their responses, flooding the post with negative comments.

On Reddit, where a thread was created on the appeal, some users pointed out that the minimum sum for a DBS bank account is S$500.

However, according to DBS, that is for Savings Accounts opened before September 2011, which also have a monthly service charge of S$2. However, a DBS My Account does not have a minimum sum and a service charge is levied only for customers receiving hardcopy statements.

A user wondered why Mr Jeyaretnam did not have S$500, considering he is a hedge fund manager.

Others were sceptical of the appeal, describing it as “shady” and pondering whether it was a scam or the account had been hacked.

A smart alec quipped that they had donated to the party — with thoughts and prayers.

Reform Party joined PAR for GE2025

RP took part in the 2025 General Election (GE2025) as part of the opposition alliance People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR), which contested six constituencies.

But Mr Jeyaretnam himself did not stand for election, saying that he had suffered “recent health issues”.

About two months after GE2025, RP withdrew from PAR, with its departure taking effect at the end of July 2025.

Also read: GE2025 opposition candidate Michael Fang resigns from politics, says PAP Govt has been ‘responsive & doing well’

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Featured image adapted from The Reform Party on Facebook.