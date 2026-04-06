Bedok residents band together to fight grass fire, contain flames before SCDF arrives

Bedok South residents help contain grass fire before SCDF arrives

Residents in Bedok South sprang into action on Sunday (5 April) after a fire broke out on a grass patch in front of Block 4 Bedok South Avenue 1.

According to Fazli, 37, who alerted MS News via Instagram, the incident took place at around 11.45am.

The flames spread quickly across a patch of dry grass, likely fuelled by recent hot weather and parched vegetation.

Fazli added that the blaze was believed to have been accidentally sparked, possibly due to religious incense burning in the area.

Residents step in to contain blaze

Despite the growing flames, nearby residents did not hesitate to act.

Fazli said several people were seen working together to douse the fire using pails of water brought from their homes.

Their swift response helped contain the blaze and prevented it from spreading further, especially given the dry conditions.

“This quick community action helped manage the situation before firefighters took over,” Fazli said.

SCDF takes over upon arrival

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at about 12.05pm, roughly 20 minutes after the fire first broke out, according to Fazli.

Firefighters subsequently took over and ensured that all remaining hotspots were fully extinguished.

In response to MS News’ queries, SCDF said they were alerted to the fire at around 11.55am.

Members of the public had already put out the blaze using a dry powder fire extinguisher and water before their arrival.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Also read: Pasir Ris residents battle fire at HDB rubbish chute during Hari Raya celebrations

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Featured image courtesy of MS News reader Fazli.