2 responders dead after loader plunges into ravine during landslide clearing in the Philippines

Loader plunges into ravine during landslide clearing in the Philippines, killing 2 responders

Two personnel from the Provincial Engineering Office died after a loader they were riding in fell into a ravine while en route to a clearing operation in Benguet, the Philippines on Tuesday (29 July).

The victims, Redentor Roldan and Rex Gayang, were part of a team dispatched to clear soil erosion caused by recent typhoons in the region.

At around 3.30pm, while descending a curved road, the loader reportedly suffered brake failure.

The driver lost control, and the vehicle plunged approximately 100m into a ravine.

Pronounced dead on arrival at hospital

The driver managed to jump out before the fall and climbed back up to the road to call for help.

Police, firefighters, and provincial and municipal disaster risk teams immediately launched a low-angle rescue operation.

Mr Roldan and Mr Gayang were retrieved from the ravine and rushed to Benguet General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Two other team members were also injured and remain in hospital, according to PTV Cordillera.

Mayor pays tribute to fallen responders

La Trinidad Mayor Roderick Awingan expressed grief over the loss in a Facebook post, calling Mr Roldan and Mr Gayang “two local heroes” who had been working tirelessly since last week’s typhoons to keep roads safe and passable.

“While two companions are recovering, we’re left with an immense void,” he wrote. “Benguet will never forget them. May they rest in power.”

Authorities are investigating the incident, focusing on the reported mechanical failure and road conditions at the time.

The tragedy comes amid a series of landslides and flooding incidents across Benguet and Baguio City, triggered by heavy rainfall from successive typhoons.

On 25 July, more than 30 trees were felled and 34 landslides recorded in Baguio alone.

In Tuba, a major landslide blocked Kennon Road, while in Outlook Drive, floodwaters and a landslide buried homes, prompting rescue and evacuation efforts.

