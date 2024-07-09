Restaurant owner in M’sia throws food on the ground after employee ‘cooked too much’

Restaurant owner in Malaysia throws food on the ground

A restaurant owner in Malaysia recently went viral for scolding his staff and throwing food on the ground.

The video, posted on X on 7 July, has amassed 2.8 million views.

Based on the video, the boss’ outburst was because his employee had cooked too much food.

The incident has sparked reactions online, with netizens divided in their opinions on the matter.

Employee cooked ‘too much food’

In the video, the restaurant owner, who was filming, showed various dishes in large bowls in the kitchen.

“I’ve said it many times, don’t cook too much food at once,” he scolded his staff, Oriental Daily News reported.

He then angrily pushed the bowls off the table, shouting, “Customers just want fresh and tasty food. When the food gets cold, it tastes hard and unpalatable.”

“And it’s not you who bear the cost, it’s me! You cannot understand the pain of throwing away food, because the loss is not yours,” he also added.

Netizens are divided in their opinions

The video has sparked opinions online, with netizens being divided on the issue.

Some believe the restaurant owner’s behaviour is “toxic” due to his shouting and food-throwing.

Others, however, side with the boss, arguing that the staff should have followed his instruction not to cook too much food.

