Thai singer-turned-entrepreneur’s S$400K Richard Mille watch allegedly stolen in S’pore during F1 weekend

A Thai celebrity has taken to social media to appeal for help after allegedly losing her S$400,000 Richard Mille watch in Singapore during the Formula One (F1) weekend.

Recently, Thai celebrity Jinny Chotivichit posted a TikTok video claiming her luxury timepiece was stolen on 5 Oct while she was in Singapore for the F1 festivities.

“I’ve never imagined such an incident could happen, especially in Singapore, a country that I loved and admired for so long and considered as one of the safest places in the world.”

Ms Chotivichit said she has filed a police report, and investigations by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) are in progress. However, she declined to share further details.

“It’s been over a month already, and still can’t find the watch,” she told MS News.

In response to MS News queries, the SPF confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Appeals to watch traders & resellers to contact her

The missing watch is a Richard Mille RM07-01 model, described as white gold, full diamond, red lip with a white crocodile strap.

Ms Chotivichit shared photos of it in her video and urged local watch traders and resellers to reach out to her directly if they come across it.

“If you are a watch trader or resale shop in Singapore, please reach out to me directly so that I can share the serial number privately with you,” she said.

The 33-year-old former Kamikaze T-pop singer told MS News that the loss of the timepiece was “deeply upsetting.”

“This watch was more than just a possession, it represented personal significance and my own hard-earned money,” she explained.

She also urged members of the public to come forward if they witnessed suspicious activity or had relevant information.

T-pop performer turned entrepreneur & content creator

Ms Chotivichit rose to fame as a member of Thailand’s popular Kamikaze T-pop label, before branching into business and lifestyle ventures.

She has since established herself as an entrepreneur and content creator, often sharing her experiences in fashion, beauty, and luxury living with followers on social media.

