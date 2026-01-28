Rider in M’sia asked to deliver bag of cockroaches, others share weird delivery orders including dead foetus

Lalamove rider shocked to receive bag of cockroaches for delivery

A Lalamove rider in Malaysia was left stunned after receiving an unusual delivery request: a bag of cockroaches.

The bizarre request has since gone viral, leaving many to question the limits of delivery services.

Rider finds bag full of cockroaches

On Monday (19 Jan), a part-time Lalamove rider took to social media to share his experience.

Posting on Threads, the Original Poster (OP) revealed that he had been asked to deliver a bag containing live cockroaches, packed with cut-up egg cartons for the pests to burrow into.

The rider posted photos and videos of the mesh bag and the wriggling critters, clearly startled by the odd request.

It is believed that the cockroaches were to be used to feed pet reptiles such as geckos and bearded dragons, or marsupials such as sugar gliders.

However, it is uncertain whether the rider accepted the delivery request.

Other riders share bizarre delivery experiences

His amusing experience led the OP to ask other delivery riders about the weirdest items they had sent.

One shared that he once had to deliver samples of undersea internet cables, which they described as “insanely heavy”.

Another rider claimed he had delivered a bag containing 15 large frogs to a Vietnamese restaurant and said they made a lot of noise and attracted attention at a traffic light.

One netizen also shared a story of a Grab driver who delivered undisclosed exotic animals, one in a cage and another in a box, only to find out later that the animal scratching inside the box was an albino crocodile.

Meanwhile, another commenter shared that her sister, a rider, once delivered a dead foetus from a hospital to an ustaz’s house.

More horrifically, she was asked to put it in a freezer, which contained other dead foetuses.

Netizens question whether sending animals via Lalamove should be allowed

After the post gained traction, several netizens questioned whether it was even allowed to transport animals via Lalamove.

One user shared that they had wanted to send a cat through the service but found that Lalamove’s terms and conditions prohibited the transportation of animals.

However, another commenter suggested that Lalamove may not be aware of such deliveries, as customers often communicate directly with the drivers.

MS News has reached out to Lalamove Malaysia for a statement.

