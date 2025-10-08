Father of River Valley Primary School student claims son was punched by schoolmate, principal clarifies that he was ‘accidentally hit’ 

Father of River Valley Primary School student claimed son was punched

A netizen recently took to TikTok to share how his son — a Primary 3 (P3) student from River Valley Primary School (RVPS) — was allegedly punched and bullied by his schoolmates.

RVPS has since denied the punching allegations, claiming that the student was “accidentally hit” by his friend.

The school added that it is engaging the parents of all the students involved.

RVPS student’s wallet snatched during recess

On Tuesday (7 Oct), the TikTok user posted a video taken in KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The clip showed the TikToker’s son in RVPS uniform while clinging to a woman, presumably his mother.

In the clip, the original poster (OP) shared that a student had snatched his son’s wallet during recess.

When his son chased and caught up to the student, he was allegedly “boxed” in the face and left in a state of “dizziness”.

Afterwards, the student allegedly took the victim’s snack when the latter returned to his table.

Parent calls out school for poor handling of situation

The OP also shared his frustration over the school’s handling of the incident.

The father claimed that the school referred his son to the sick bay when he complained of dizziness, suggesting it was inadequate.

“All we hear is like a punch, but maybe he got hit in the head, concussion or what,” the OP said, insisting that the school should have gotten paramedics to check on his son.

“You know how serious this is, or not?”

The OP added that the issue was not rectified for “one to two hours”, and that his son could have suffered serious internal injuries during the period.

When the OP arrived at the school, he allegedly had to call the police and ambulance on his own.

The father added that he had lodged a police report and would even involve his family lawyer.

“He’s suffering and he’s afraid to go to school now because of this bullying incident,” the OP shared in anger. “River Valley Primary School, this is how y’all handle is it?”

School says victim was ‘accidentally hit’

In response to queries by MS News, RVPS principal Jennifer Pang stated that the accident happened during recess on Monday (6 Oct) and involved three P3 students.

Based on the school’s investigations, a student had taken the victim’s wallet and snack, prompting the victim and one of his friends to give chase.

During the chase, however, the victim’s friend somehow “accidentally hit” him on the lips with the wallet.

The school categorically rejected the OP’s claim that the student — who took the wallet and snack — had punched his son.

“The school will help the students learn from the incident and work towards a positive resolution of the matter,” Ms Pang said.

“Meanwhile, the school is also in the process of engaging the parents of all students involved, to share what had transpired during the recess incident so that they can monitor their children’s well-being.”

Also read: Mother of Primary 3 student exposes daughter’s long-term bullying in S’pore school

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @emceejohnny on TikTok.