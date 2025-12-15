‘When Harry Met Sally’ director Rob Reiner & wife found dead in LA home, son questioned by police

Director Rob Reiner & wife found dead in Los Angeles home

American film director Rob Reiner, 78, and his 68-year-old wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead inside their Los Angeles home on Sunday (14 Dec).

Multiple sources who spoke to family members alleged that the couple was killed by their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner.

Police have not confirmed these claims.

Victims had injuries consistent with stab wounds

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said it received a call to provide medical assistance at a residence at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman dead at the scene.

They were later identified as Rob and Michele Reiner.

The couple’s daughter, Romy Reiner, reportedly discovered their bodies.

According to the Los Angeles Times, police are treating the deaths as an apparent homicide.

A source familiar with the investigation said there were no signs of forced entry, and that the victims had injuries consistent with stab wounds.

A spokesperson for the Reiner family confirmed the deaths on Sunday evening, saying the family was deeply saddened by the sudden loss and had requested privacy as they grieve during an extremely difficult period.

Son previously struggled with drug addiction

Nick Reiner, a screenwriter, is currently being questioned by authorities. No arrests have been made as investigations continue.

People reported that he had struggled with drug addiction since his early teens and had entered rehabilitation multiple times.

He previously spent periods homeless in several states before returning to live with his family, according to a 2016 interview with the publication.

Rob Reiner’s acclaimed Hollywood career

Rob Reiner was the son of late comedian Carl Reiner and actress and singer Estelle Lebost.

An actor, producer, and director, he was widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s most influential filmmakers of the 1980s and 1990s.

His directing credits include the mockumentary ‘This Is Spinal Tap’, coming-of-age drama ‘Stand by Me’, romantic comedy ‘When Harry Met Sally’, courtroom thriller ‘A Few Good Men’, and psychological horror film ‘Misery’.

He met Michele Singer Reiner, an actress and producer, during the production of ‘When Harry Met Sally’. The couple later married and had three children together.

