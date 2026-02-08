ROM & ROMM will return to original Canning Rise site in 2029 with 60% more space

ROM & ROMM site in Canning Rise will have rooftop Garden Terrace & scenic photo spots

The Registry of Marriages (ROM) and Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) will return to its iconic premises in Canning Rise in 2029 following years of redevelopment.

The new building will be 60% bigger, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in a press release on Sunday (8 Feb).

New ROM & ROMM at Canning Rise ‘a blend of heritage and modernity’

Artist’s impressions of the revamped site were revealed by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli on Sunday (8 Feb), during a speech at the Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations 2026 in Fairmont Singapore.

He said the new building will be “a blend of heritage and modernity” with its pitched-roof façade.

Couples will be presented with more options to personalise their solemnisations and create lasting memories, including scenic venues such as a rooftop garden.

Purpose-built spaces will also be provided for marriage preparation programmes and relationship strengthening workshops, he noted, adding:

Our vision is for the ROM and ROMM building to not just be a venue for registration of marriages. It is also the start of a lifetime of shared happiness, and where a strong foundation for marriage and family is created.

Couples will enjoy larger spaces for ceremonies

According to MSF, the 3,755m² of gross floor area accorded to the building will allow it to couples to enjoy “larger and enhanced spaces” for solemnisation ceremonies, including:

a two-storey rear extension

spacious indoor solemnisation rooms with warm timber detailing and garden-facing backdrops

a rooftop Garden Terrace for outdoor ceremonies

These venues will be integrated with the natural surroundings of Fort Canning Park.

The availability of more spaces will also increase the building’s capacity for solemnisation slots, MSF said.

After the ceremonies, couples and attendees may also pose for photos at several scenic spots such as the Grand Stairs and Grand Lawn.

ROM & ROMM moved to Esplanade Mall last year

Until it moved in April last year, ROM and ROMM had been in Canning Rise since 1983, with the site holding deep significance for many Singaporeans.

They are currently at Level 3 of Esplanade Mall, as operations at the Canning Rise site ceased for the redevelopment.

Mr Masagos said the interim site began hosting solemnisation services on Saturdays since mid-2025, which were “very well received” by couples and their loved ones.

Since it opened, the Esplanade venue has hosted close to 6,000 solemnisation ceremonies, MSF said.

Couples may also book the Ficus Room at Gardens by the Bay for their solemnisation ceremonies.

Featured image adapted from Masagos Zulkifli on Facebook.