Man Sprints Around M’sian Homestay While Looking Over Shoulder, Turns Out Rooster Is Chasing Him

Rooster In Malaysian Homestay Chases Man Around Compound

When picturing life in the countryside, one may imagine an idyllic and stress-free lifestyle.

But one man at a rural homestay in Malaysia may have something to say about that.

In a video that recently went viral, a rooster was seen chasing him around the homestay compound.

Despite its size, the animal made for a formidable runner, snapping away at the man’s heels until the latter made a narrow escape.

Rooster nearly catches up to man multiple times during homestay chase

The video of the nail-biting chase was shared by the homestay, Rumah Atap Kuning, via their TikTok account @lillieskitchen_.

In the beginning, a man in a green t-shirt dashes into the frame from a corner of the house, clearly pursued by someone…or something.

Seconds later, his pursuer appears, revealing itself to be none other than a rooster.

The handsome fowl then speeds up to give chase to the young man across the compound of the homestay.

Although the bird is a lot smaller than its target, the rooster appears to have no problem keeping pace with the man.

While going around a tight corner, it even nearly catches up to the man, nipping at his heels.

A child, who is presumably the one recording the wild goose — or rather, chicken — chase, can also be heard cheering on the young man.

Eventually, the man finds the steps of the house and runs up, narrowly escaping his ‘predator’.

This is apparently enough to hinder the rooster, which stops at the first step of the staircase.

Chase was all fun & games as man is familiar with rooster

As it turns out, the chase was just another ordinary day at the homestay.

According to World of Buzz, the young man is the son of the homestay’s owner.

Hence, he knows the rooster well, and the chase was just their way of playing around.

A quick scroll through Rumah Atap Kuning’s TikTok page proves as much.

In October, they posted another video of what appeared to be the same rooster chasing a boy.

In that clip, the fowl doesn’t go for its target nearly as aggressively as it does in the latest video, giving chase for a short while before running out of steam and walking the other way.

Suffice to say, this rooster rules the roost.

Viewers share own childhood stories of getting chased by roosters

The video struck a chord with many viewers, who left comments with their own stories of being chased by roosters.

One said that the rooster reminded them of one that belonged to their mother. Whenever they went home to visit, the rooster would aim for their kids.

One of their younger children would even get their diapers pecked by the rooster and come home howling in fear.

Another revealed that they used to have to watch out for a rooster that lived with them and have a stick ready to ward it off.

In a dark twist of fate, however, the rooster eventually wound up as a plate of rendang.

Meanwhile, one said that their mother used to accompany them to the bus stop with a broom to keep a rooster from chasing them.

Even the bus driver would get a good laugh out of the situation.

While we’re glad that the man turned out okay, this has made us look at roosters in a whole new light.

Thankfully, the roosters in Singapore, such as this one that was spotted wandering at Springleaf MRT Station, seem to be a lot more mild-mannered.

But if you book a stay in a village or countryside one day, it might be wise to check ahead for aggressive fowl.

Featured image adapted from @lillieskitchen_ on TikTok.