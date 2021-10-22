Royal Caribbean Cruise Guests To Take ART On Day Of Departure From 8 Nov

With limited travel options during the pandemic, some Singaporeans have chosen to go on cruises – albeit to nowhere – to fulfil their wanderlust.

However, the cruises will require guests to undergo testing before boarding for safety reasons.

From 8 Nov, Royal Caribbean will be making slight tweaks to its testing protocols, requiring guests to only take an ART test before boarding the cruise.

Source

The change means guests will no longer need to undergo the arguably more intrusive pre-departure PCR tests.

Royal Caribbean guests only have to take ART from 8 Nov

According to Royal Caribbean’s website, guests boarding the Quantum of the Seas (QOTS) cruise ship from 8 Nov will only have to take an ART on the day of departure.

Previously, guests had to undergo a pre-departure PCR test before they board the cruise.

Guests boarding the cruise from 8-31 Nov will have to take the ART tests at the cruise terminal.

The tests will take place during the guests’ arrival window, which they are allowed to select during their online check-in process, reports The Straits Times (ST).

However, from 2 Dec, guests will have to complete their ARTs at Raffles City Convention Centre.

It’s important to note that guests will have to book test appointments at least 1 hour before their arrival time at the terminal.

Needless to say, the cruise will not allow guests who test positive to board.

With the latest change to Royal Caribbean’s testing protocols, both cruise liners offering cruises from Singapore – QOTS and Dream Cruises’ World Dream – will only require guests to undergo ART before boarding.

Hope ART can pick up Covid-positive guests

With the year-end school holidays just around the corner, parents bringing their kids for a cruise onboard QOTS will certainly be relieved that they need not endure the more intrusive PCR tests.

Comfort aside, we hope the ART tests will be able to detect possibly positive cases before they get a chance to board the ship.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia.