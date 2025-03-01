‘It flew off’: S’pore runner drives off with shoes on top of car, finds them along the road

Runer in Singapore leaves shoes on top of car & drives off

A man in Singapore recently learned the hard way not to leave objects on the car before driving off.

On Sunday (23 Feb), Ian — who goes by @averagehybridathlete on TikTok — posted a video showing the disaster that ensued after his friend left a pair of running shoes on top of his car and drove off.

Thankfully, after 20 minutes of searching, the shoe owner — Marcus — and his two friends miraculously found both shoes.

Trio hunt for missing shoes in Punggol

The video starts with the trio rushing to a nearby traffic light, with one of them picking up a singular blue shoe on the road.

The video then cuts to scenes showing the trio ‘hunting’ for the running shoes.

After driving for a bit, one of them spotted one of the shoes lying on the opposite side of the road.

Moments later, the trio pulled over by the road and Marcus bravely ran across the road to fetch the shoe.

The trio continued to search for the other shoe when Marcus yelled, “Oh, I see it!”

All three of them broke into hopeful screams when they saw the shoe lying at the junction of Hougang Street 22 and Hougang Avenue 3.

Motorist honked & told driver that shoe had flown off

Ian told MS News that Marcus was driving to their running location when a driver behind kept honking at him.

Initially, he thought it was “just some weird driver”. However, the driver later pulled up beside Marcus’ car and told him that his shoe had flown off.

Unsure whether to locate the shoe himself, Marcus decided to drive over Punggol Park to meet up with Ian and their other friend.

Ian shared that Marcus initially wanted to go for their 21km run barefooted, which sent both of them into a laughing fit.

They eventually hopped on Marcus’ car and retraced the route he took even though they “weren’t very hopeful at first”.

Ian shared that the shoes were a pair of Hoka Mach 6 that Marcus bought a week ago, and cost about S$200.

