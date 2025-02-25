Young girl runs onto road in S’pore to pick up stone, earns praise for good deed

Young girl in Singapore picks up road from middle of road

Stones on the road, especially large ones, can pose dangers to both drivers and pedestrians.

Seemingly aware of the hazards, a young girl ran onto a road in Singapore to remove a rock lying in the middle of the road.

Footage shared on Facebook showed a large stone in the middle of a three-lane road.

Passers-by at the bus stop watched as cars drove past the large stone, but by a stroke of luck, none of the vehicles hit it.

After most cars had passed, a young girl in a yellow school uniform ran onto the road to grab the stone.

“There’s a car coming!” Someone else warned.

Due to the approaching vehicle, the girl changed directions and returned to the bus stop.

The girl made another attempt after the car passed. She ran straight to the stone and picked it up with both hands.

The girl then hurried back to the roadside with the rock in hand, with a woman and young boy watching nearby. It is unclear if they are her family.

Netizens question why adults did not retrieve the stone

Netizens who saw the video praised the young girl for her thoughtful act.

One netizen said she was raised with good social values and lauded her good upbringing.

Another user pointed out that the girl’s simple gesture could have saved a motorcyclist’s life.

Some users felt confused, however, about why no adults went to pick the stone up.

Similarly, several netizens warned the girl not to do it again due to the risks involved.

