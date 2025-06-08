Russian national hits MBS security officer & chokes him inside lift, gets 10 days in jail

Russian man attacks & chokes MBS security officer in lift

A Russian national received jail time after he attacked a security officer in a Marina Bay Sands (MBS) lift following a night of drinking, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The incident involved a 45-year-old Singapore permanent resident (PR), Konstantin Gavrilov.

A risk manager, Gavrilov had attended a corporate event at Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1.

He drank five glasses of beer, each 330ml, at around 9pm on 29 Nov 2023.

Afterwards, the man imbibed in vodka at a drinking session at the MBS bar Ce La Vi before heading to Avenue, a club in the MBS basement, for more.

Man hits security officer & breaks his spectacles

At around 4.51am on 30 Nov 2023, Gavrilov started causing a disturbance after bumping into some of the patrons.

Three security officers then escorted him out via the lift, with a woman who went to the club entering as well.

The victim, a 51-year-old part-time security officer, initially held onto Gavrilov. He let go after the patron seemed to calm down.

Gavrilov then struck the victim in the face with his right arm, breaking his spectacles.

He subsequently grabbed the victim in a chokehold, dragging him around the lift. The other two security officers tried to pull him off their colleague.

When the lift reached the first floor, one left to get help while the other continued struggling with Gavrilov, eventually pulling the Russian national off his victim.

Several security officers showed up at the scene and subdued Gavrilov outside the lift.

Russian national compensated security officer for his glasses

Police officers arrived at 5.50am and arrested the suspect. With tests, they found that he had 204mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

For comparison, the legal driving limit in Singapore is 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

In court, Gavrilov pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to a security officer.

The victim had felt dizzy and numb in the face but did not seek medical attention. His spectacles cost S$15 to repair, which Gavrilov paid as compensation.

On 6 June 2025, the judge sentenced him to 10 days in jail for his actions.

Featured image adapted from court documents via CNA and Shin Min Daily News.