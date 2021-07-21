Religious Groups Pray For RVHS Students & Show We Are Singaporeans Above All Else

Singaporeans are still coming to terms with the tragic school incident that took place at River Valley High School (RVHS) on Monday (19 Jul).

As RVHS students returned to school today (21 Jul), several religious groups have come forward to pray for their well-being.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing shared in a Facebook post that such heartfelt gestures of solidarity have brought light in our hour of darkness.

Source

As Singapore commemorates Racial Harmony Day, Mr Chan says that such actions transcend race and religion, showing that above all else, we are fellow Singaporeans.

Religious groups’ gestures of solidarity for RVHS students

On Wednesday (21 Jul), Mr Chan shared that in the wake of the RVHS incident, several religious groups have come forward to pray with the bereaved and for the well-being of students.

Tributes have also poured in for the deceased and members of the public have been leaving encouraging messages for students and staff.

Bouquets of flowers with messages were also lined up outside the school campus.

Source

Mr Chan said that these heartfelt gestures of solidarity transcend race and religion, bringing light in our nation’s hour of darkness.

Source

Such gestures, he says, embody the inherent understanding that before all else, we are fellow Singaporeans.

Singapore was founded on forging unity from diversity

Today, 21 Jul, also happens to be Racial Harmony Day.

Mr Chan shared that the multi-racial Singaporean identity we have today is a hard-won identity borne from deliberate policies and tremendous efforts from the community.

The Singaporean identity, he said, is about building a shared and forward-looking identity based on a common set of values, with the foundation built upon our rich and diverse individual identities.

This “is a legacy, that each and everyone of us must safeguard in our daily words and deeds, and through mutual respect and care for one another”, Mr Chan said.

He also urged Singaporeans to remember that our country was founded on the belief of forging unity from diversity.

Minister Chan then asked that we celebrate the richness of our multi-racial society and how it has nurtured our sensibilities in getting along with people from diverse backgrounds as well as forging a higher common purpose.

There’s more that unites than divides Singaporeans

Many other politicians and groups also took to social media to commemorate Racial Harmony Day.

Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Osman cited a prayer from St Joseph’s Institution principal, Reverend Father Dr Adrian Danker, as an example of schools and communities standing in solidarity.

Source

While Racial Harmony Day will be a more sombre affair this year, Dr Maliki shares that these gestures of support are testament that we have more that unite than divide us as Singaporeans.

Racial harmony should not be taken for granted

It has been a difficult time of reckoning for Singapore with several incidents of racial insensitivities in the past year even as we stand together in battling a pandemic.

This Racial Harmony Day feels heavier as we learn not to take what we have here for granted.

So as we commemorate the day, may we reflect on our own actions and behaviour as we continue to cultivate a better Singapore for everyone through solidarity.

At the end of the day, regardless of race or religion, we are Singaporeans.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Twitter.