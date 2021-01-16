This SafeEntry Doormat Captures Our Pandemic Mood

SafeEntry QR codes have become a common sight in this pandemic, appearing everywhere except maybe our homes. A product by area65 will change that, in the form of a doormat you can place by your home entrance.

Source

Though a little different with the name “SafestEntry”, this doormat will assure guests that your home is a safe place to be.

SafeEntry doormat looks exactly like check-in page

With Phase 3 in place, up to 8 people are allowed for social gatherings now, meaning that you can also have 8 guests over.

That many people walking in and out of your home would translate to lots of dirt trailing around, which is why a doormat is absolutely necessary.

Keep up with the times and use this SafeEntry doormat by area65, which will surely put a smile on your guests’ faces even before they enter.

Source

Resembling the SafeEntry display almost exactly, it’ll remind everyone of the many times they’ve had to check in and out of public places.

The mat comes with a non-slip underlayer, so all the feet stepping on it won’t send it flying to your next-door neighbour’s space.

Source

It’ll be useful inside the home too, for areas like just outside your bathrooms for people to dry their feet on.

If you’d like to get one, the doormat is on sale for $18 on area65’s website or their Shopee page. Popular items tend to sell out quickly, so place your orders soon.

Other quirky, hyperlocal products available

While you’re adding the doormat to your cart, take some time to check out area65’s other Singapore-inspired products too.

Place this Ang Ku Kueh coin pouch on your office desk and your colleagues might mistake it for the real deal.

Ang Ku Kueh Coin Pouch – $10.90

Source

Parking coupons may be becoming obsolete now, but this parking coupon tissue holder can be used to chope your table instead of a parking lot.

Parking Coupon Tissue Packet Holder – $9.90

Source

This ashtray replicates the ever so famous designated smoking area in Singapore – AKA the yellow box – where even having one foot out while smoking gets you fined.

Smoking Area Ashtray – $7.50 (U.P. $14.90)

Source

The ashtray is on a special promotion price of $7.50, down from the original $14.90, which is quite the discount.

Curious about what other quirky products area65 has? Check out the full range on their website here.

Come home to cheerful décor

As much as the interior of your home has to look nice, the outside deserves a little loving too. That’s why adding cute pieces like this doormat makes a world of a difference.

Place a few other quirky and hyperlocal knick-knacks around too, to make your crib all the more cheerful.

In times of uncertainty like these, home might really be the safest place to be.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Feature image area65 and Gov.sg.